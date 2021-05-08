JAY — Popular hardware and building supplies store Ward Lumber, a family business rooted in upstate New York since 1890, is now a worker-owned cooperative.
The lumber store's 50 or so employees recently purchased the 130-year-old business and officials are calling it the first transition of its kind in the North Country region.
"Employee ownership vests the control of the company in the hands of the people that work it every day, who live in the communities that we serve and have that vested interest in ownership," Jay Ward, fourth generation Ward Lumber owner, said, noting he chose this route over liquidation or selling to another business.
"I really wanted to empower the employee team to make decisions on their behalf and for their benefit."
Ward, who said the transition was three years in the making, would remain involved in operating the business as its CEO for the foreseeable future.
"The main thing that's changing is I'll be reporting to a board of directors of our employee team."
'INTO NEXT GENERATION'
Ward Lumber is a business pillar of the regional community and has provided local jobs, supported area farm and construction industries and has had direct and indirect economic impacts on local businesses and communities since the late 1800s.
It has building supply store locations in Malone and Jay.
The manufacturing division of the family enterprise Ward Pine Mill is located in Jay, as well, but that mill became an independent business in 2017 and is operated by Jay's brother, Jeff. It is not included in the employee ownership transaction.
Board Member Alex Pond, a Ward Lumber employee for more than six years, said the latest deal was more than just a change in ownership.
"It’s an opportunity to shape a future for Ward Lumber that is best for the business, our staff and the community," Pond said. "It’s an amazing way for people like me to help carry Ward Lumber into the next generation."
AMID CLOSURES
Ward Lumber’s transition to worker ownership comes at a time when local businesses face significant challenges, exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. In New York alone, even before the pandemic, an estimated 3,700 businesses closed each year due to owners retirement, leading to a loss of 13,260 jobs annually.
Surveys indicate 79 percent of business owners want to retire in the next 10 years, 57 percent in less than five years and 33 percent in less than three years. Fewer than one in five owners have a credible succession plan and most do not understand business transition options or processes.
Ward and his staff worked closely with Rob Brown, director of Business Ownership Solutions at the Cooperative Development Institute (CDI), during the business transition process, and were also supported through training, business plan development and grant writing assistance provided by the SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Clinton Community College, financing from Cooperative Fund of New England (CFNE) and Capital Impact Partners and a $250,000 grant from Empire State Development (ESD) awarded through New York State's Regional Economic Development Council initiative.
"The Ward Lumber team certainly should be looked at as leaders in the employee-ownership movement, to not just maintain local jobs and keep small businesses in operation, but to preserve legacies and livable wages for resident retainment in the North Country," Angela Smith, assistant director of SUNY Canton SBDC at Clinton Community College said.
"They will always be seen as innovators here."
TRANSITION HISTORY
The transition to employee ownership began in May 2018, when Ward met with U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) at an Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) event in Saranac Lake.
Gillibrand was meeting with local business owners and economic development leaders to promote the Main Street Employee Ownership Act, which later proved instrumental in Ward Lumber's ownership transition.
The federal legislation, designed to improve access to capital and supply technical assistance to businesses interested in employee ownership, was championed by Gillibrand and passed with bipartisan support in 2018.
"Ward Lumber’s successful transition is a great example of how we envisioned the Main Street Employee Ownership Act would work for businesses across the nation," Gillibrand said. "Cooperative ownership models improve business productivity, increase wages and boost employee retirement savings. All this while creating greater stability and resilience for businesses, workers and local communities.
"I applaud Jay Ward and the Ward Lumber team for securing their future through employee ownership, and ANCA for their good work supporting innovative economic development."
ANCA Executive Director Kate Fish said it had been an honor to support the lumber business during its journey towards worker ownership.
"We believe that a diversity of business ownership models strengthens our regional economy and expands opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs — particularly as we face tens of thousands of business closures across the region due to retirement," she said.
"We applaud the Ward team for their forward thinking and hard work making this transition happen."
CELEBRATIONS PLANNED
This and other business transitions across the region have been supported by the North Country Center for Businesses in Transition (CBIT), a program that was spearheaded by ANCA in 2018. CBIT has representation from 12 economic development organizations in northern New York whose partnership connects businesses with resources and experts focused on cooperative ownership and other succession strategies.
"It has been such a pleasure to work with Ward Lumber and all the partners who have supported their transition," ANCA Business Transition Program Coordinator Danielle Delaini said. "All of us at ANCA and CBIT are inspired by their commitment to the future of this business, its employees and the local community.
"We hope more local businesses are empowered to pursue ownership arrangements that help them prosper and remain in our communities for years to come."
Ribbon cutting ceremonies will take place at both Jay and Malone store locations and virtually via Facebook Live at a date and time to be determined in June 2021.
