PLATTSBURGH — City Common Council Ward 2 candidates Jacob Avery and incumbent Mike Kelly are on opposite sides of the Durkee Street coin.
ENDORSEMENT LETTER
The Ward 2 seat will be up for election this fall and Kelly, a Democrat, has held it since the 2013 election and also served a single term from 2008 to 2011.
In early April, the incumbent submitted a letter of support for the mixed-use development project that has been pegged for the 3.4-acre, city-owned Durkee Street parking lot to the city's Zoning Board of Appeals.
The city councilor has long been a vocal supporter of that Downtown Revitalization Initiative project, for which Prime Plattsburgh LLC hoped to construct a 115-unit apartment complex with commercial space, parking and a pedestrian walkway.
"The project has been closely scrutinized by the GEIS (State Environmental Quality Review Act) process and has passed with flying colors," Kelly's April 4th letter reads.
"Prime Companies, for its part, is developing quality apartment units all over the capital district and will be a good corporate citizen in Plattsburgh, just like they are wherever else they have built apartments."
PROJECT UPSET
Plans for the lot's redevelopment, however, have not received unanimous support from the community.
Some, including members of the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, have expressed opposition, calling for more parking, less apartment units, upped greenspace and an overall smaller structure.
"A handful of misguided and disgruntled citizens are opposed to the Durkee Street development project," Kelly's letter continues, "but the truth is most of this small group of people don't even live in the city and have little or no stake in the city's future. We citizens do have a stake, though, and we want to see our city grow."
CAPITOL RELATIONSHIP
In the letter, Kelly continues, "there is no other project planned for Durkee Street! If this does not go through, then there will not be another chance, at least in the framework of the DRI. The State will take their money back and move it to a more deserving location."
Kelly goes on to say that, doing so, would harm the Lake City's relationship with Albany, possibly affecting future grant monies.
"That valuable piece of property with so much potential will remain a parking lot."
Avery, who will run as an independent against Kelly, said the letter, and its timing, had left him and others "frustrated and disappointed."
"The timing of Councilor Kelly's email — the beginning of April, the same week that saw the international crisis hit new highs — is not lost on me," Avery says in a release. "Just a few weeks later, as the crisis hit closer to home, Councilor Kelly led an abrupt initiative to cut city employees."
And, Avery adds, the councilor's comments to fear Albany's retributions was not a justification.
"Additionally, Councilor Kelly urges moving forward with the DRI by invoking fear based on the fact that, 'There is no other project planned,'" he continues.
"Again, this is not a reason to move forward with a plan; we should not support a poor plan because we have not come up with another one."
'FUNDS FOR COVID-19'
Avery openly said he was not in favor of current site plans for the Durkee Street lot.
"I believe it is not the correct way forward for our city — both because of the plan and the process— and I believe this even more so in light of today’s reality," he says in a release, noting that the world had "dramatically" changed since the DRI's initial introduction.
"There are community members out of work, including those furloughed by the city, there are small businesses closing forever, and there is uncertainty in our households," he said.
"We need bold action and the courage to think outside of the box in these difficult times. When we are seeing widespread critical needs, the city should advocate we use these funds for COVID-19 relief in our community."
ANY IDEAS?
Kelly later told The Press-Republican, "stating that DRI funds can be used for anything besides DRI projects is a misconception that should not be spread."
"DRI funds are for DRI projects. If a small group of misguided, but determined opponents derails the Prime development, that money can't be used for anything else," he said.
"To Mr. Avery, and really anyone who opposes downtown development, I would say: 'Do you have another project downtown, today, to propose to the state?' That's the thing that frustrates me most — the lack of alternatives," Kelly continued.
"A few noisy people are whining, pretending they have some broad coalition. As a matter of fact, they really have nothing but complaints. I think most of Plattsburgh is sick of whining and complaining and is looking for leaders to act."
'A PRIME EXAMPLE'
Kelly called Avery a "newcomer" to City of Plattsburgh politics and, while he thought he was a nice, level-headed person, he was surprised by, what he saw as a, "nasty, purely political attack."
"My goal was not political rhetoric, rather Councilor Kelly and I strongly disagree on the direction of the DRI project," Avery countered.
"As the pandemic increased and city employees positions were put in jeopardy — Councilor Kelly is focused on a construction project. This project is turning into a prime example of why I put my name in to run for councilor — to increase accessibility, look at the big picture and to better represent Ward 2."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.