VP: Mold-Rite continues to see strong growth

PLATTSBURGH — Strong growth is the name of the game at Mold-Rite Plastics.
Vice President of Operations Eric Zeisloft said the upward trajectory seen throughout 2020 has only continued to skyrocket this year.
“A lot of the changes in the marketplace that took place as a result of COVID were beneficial to our business from a production standpoint, as people began to do more things at home and increase their purchases of cleaners and nutritional supplements,” he told the Press-Republican.
“That’s all our marketplace so it really fed growth for us.”
LEADING PRODUCER
Mold-Rite has two buildings on Plant Street in Plattsburgh behind St. Peter’s Cemetery, and employs about 600 people.
“We are one of the world’s leading producers of plastic caps and some jars and vials,” Zeisloft said. The company ships internationally, doing business in Canada, Mexico, South America and India.
Zeisloft often tells new employees that he could go into any one of their homes and find at least one Mold-Rite cap, whether it’s for pharmaceuticals, automotive products, food containers, cleaning supplies or nutraceuticals like vitamins and supplements.
He explained that the plastic resin used to make the caps is brought in on rail cars, which are injection-molded to create the caps.
Mold-Rite installs liners in most of the caps, and puts a small percentage through a decorating process where something might be printed on top of them or a gold band may be put around the edge depending on customer needs, Zeisloft said.
“And then we box them up and ship them out.
ACQUISITION
In September, it was announced that Clearlake Capital Group, a California-based investment firm, had signed an agreement to acquire Mold-Rite from Irving Place Capital.
“The new acquisition has really enabled us to continue our growth pattern, so we’re really looking at investing in a lot of projects that will help improve efficiency within the plant and increase output with it as well with existing equipment,” Zeisloft said.
Optimizing operations involves both streamlining waste — including several new scrap programs that enable the company to recycle its internal scrap and reuse it — and building up automation to make things more efficient and effective, he explained.
AUTOMATION
Much of Mold-Rite’s operation is manual, Zeisloft said.
“Parts will go on a table and employees will have to sort what we call runners out of those parts, and then put those parts into a box," he continued, "whereas what we’re working on is installing some equipment that actually kicks that runner out automatically and then the parts go automatically into the box so then the employee can just do the quality checks and close the box.”
Zeisloft added that some jar products are still hand-packed, so Mold-Rite is working with a couple automation companies to bring in autopackers.
The move toward automation was both already part of Mold-Rite’s plans and fueled by the growth experienced over the last couple years, he said.
“We’ve done automation projects each year, it’s one of our yearly spends,” Zeisloft added. “This year, though, with the growth that we’ve seen, with the difficulties of hiring employees in the marketplace, we’ve actually turbocharged that growth and accelerated that to a whole new level.”
RESPONSE TO CHALLENGES
Zeisloft said pandemic-related workforce challenges have remained difficult, and Mold-Rite struggles each day to keep staffing levels on target, a problem shared with other local companies.
Still, Mold-Rite has seen success with hiring, increasing its headcount by at least 60 over the last year.
To respond to workforce-related obstacles, the manufacturer has implemented sign-on, retention, referral and perfect-attendance bonuses.
In-house programs available to employees include twice-weekly occupational therapy, employee assistance services counseling and substance abuse counseling, he added, so that employees do not have to leave work to make their appointments.
Mold-Rite additionally made a permanent general pay adjustment last year “to kind of get ourselves a little bit better aligned with the marketplace and just really trying to create a good work environment that allows people to just concentrate on their work and to generally just be happy with their job,” Zeisloft said.
