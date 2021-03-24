PLATTSBURGH – The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) plans to welcome visitors back to its facilities beginning today.
With the exception of various case-by-case situations, this will be the first time the hospital will have visitors since November.
“Understanding how important family and friends are to the well-being of our patients, I’m excited to welcome loved ones back,” CVPH President & COO Michelle LeBeau, RN, BS, MHRM said in a news release.
"This represents a significant milestone in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the hard work done by all.”
LeBeau noted that the visitation policy has been revised based on guidance from the New York State Department of Health, feedback from employees and lessons learned along the way.
Visitation at the hospital will take place seven days a week from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All visitors will be required to wear a mask for the duration of their visit, including in patient rooms, the release said.
They should enter through the Main Lobby, will be required to undergo a screening for COVID-19 symptoms, must log in and out, and provide contact information for contact tracing purposes.
In order to continue ensuring the health of patients and staff, there are additional limitations for visitation:
• Patients are limited to one visitor at a time. Any additional visitors must wait in their vehicle before seeing the patient
• Once the check-in process is complete, visitors must go directly to the room of the patient they are visiting and must remain there for the duration of their visit
• Visitors may not be present during procedures or in recovery rooms, except for pediatric patients, labor and delivery, and patients with intellectual, developmental or cognitive disabilities
• Visitors must be 18 years of age or older
For additional visitation information involving the Emergency Department, Women’s & Children’s Center, outpatient clinics and physician offices, please visit: https://www.uvmhealth.org/cvph.
Visitation to the CVPH Skilled Nursing Facility remains closed, though staff continue to leverage technology to keep residents connected with their loved ones, the release said.
“Suspending visitation obviously created a lot of anxiety for patients and our team. It’s clear that having a loved one close by can make a huge difference,” LeBeau said.
“Our goal is to welcome visitors back safely.”
