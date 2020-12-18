MALONE — COVID cases across the region continued to rise Friday, and one more death has occurred.
The death was in Essex County.
"We are saddened to report that an individual previously hospitalized with COVID-19 and other underlying health conditions has passed away," a statement from the the Essex County Health Department said.
The death was the 17th in that county since the pandemic began in March.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Franklin County saw the largest increase of positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, up 38 from the day before and bringing the county's total active case count up to 187.
The county reported 11 recently recovered COVID cases, as well.
More than half of Franklin County's new cases were said to be State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) inmates.
The news came days after the state suspended visitation at two upstate prisons, including Bare Hill Correctional Facility in Malone. The suspension went into effect Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.
INMATE POSITIVES
The number of inmates in isolation and in quarantine at Franklin County jails had not been updated as of the county's Friday morning COVID-19 update.
The most recent data was officially verified on Dec. 14, though figures were said to include some positive cases reported on Dec. 16.
Bare Hill reportedly had 67 inmates in isolation with 225 in quarantine, while Upstate Correctional Facility, also located in Malone, had 8 in isolation with 38 in quarantine.
Franklin Correctional, per figures last verified on Dec. 8, was said to have 0 inmates in isolation and 0 in quarantine.
SAINT REGIS MOHAWK
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and said 15 relatives were in quarantine under the tribe's jurisdiction.
The new cases brought the tribe's total number of positive cases since the end of March up to 77 with 5,232 COVID-tests conducted.
"There are no family and friends reported for hospitalization," a release adds.
"With the number of cases continuing to increase all around the Akwesasne community, the (Emergency Operations Center) continues to encourage community members to remain vigilant and follow all safety measures being recommended," the release continues.
"Our community has shown tremendous consideration and care for each other’s health and safety. Please keep up the great job."
Per the release, vaccinations would become available to frontline health staff and other programs in regular contact with the community come early-January
"Those that are at high health risk and 65 years and older will have access to vaccines by February," it says.
'SAFE AND HAPPY'
Asked what advice she had as the community readied for the final stretch of the holiday season, Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane reiterated long discussed protocols, like staying home when possible, keeping physical distance, wearing a face covering and sanitizing hands and surfaces.
"It is recommended to avoid crowded places and keep gatherings small," she continued. "Avoid touching one's face with unclean hands.
"We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season with many more to come."
CLINTON COUNTY
There were 133 active cases in Clinton County as of Friday morning, including 14 recovered and 15 new positives from the day before.
Earlier this week, the Clinton County Health Department said about one third of the county's then 132 positives were inmates at Clinton Correctional Facility.
The state had also temporarily halted visitation to that facility, as well, effective Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.
THANKSGIVING SURGE
At a Thursday media event, officials from the Clinton County Health Department, University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Champlain Valley Education Services, spoke of COVID increases since the Thanksgiving holiday.
As of Thursday, the county noted 200 new cases since then and CVES said cases across its 16 school districts had more than doubled, reaching 45.
Speakers asked that the community keep in mind those case numbers as they make plans for the remainder of the holiday season.
"The virus does not respect our friends and family anymore than it respects us," CVPH Vice President for Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter Rietsema had warned.
"We have definitely seen a surge since Thanksgiving and it would be nice to not see a similar surge after Christmas."
ESSEX COUNTY
In addition to the latest death, Essex County saw seven new cases on Friday, and one new hospitalization.
The total number of positive cases in the county went down from 67 to 63.
Of the new cases, two were in Jay and two in North Elba, and one each in Chesterfield, Elizabethtown and Willsboro.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.