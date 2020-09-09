Virtual twist for annual commemoration

PLATTSBURGH – The 2020 Battle of Plattsburgh Virtual Commemoration straddles realities for a series of "live" ceremonies in the city and beyond.
“The rest of this week, we can have some ceremonies that the public can attend,” Tom Donahue, president of 1814 Commemoration Inc., said.
“Originally, we weren't sure we were going to be able to do that.
"We're kind of happy to end up our three week virtual commemoration by having some public events, most of which are happening on Thursday, the 10th.”
The Culver Hill Commemoration Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Culver Hill Monument located on Route 22, two miles north of Route 374 in Beekmantown.
The Riverside Cemetery Commemoration Ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. at 7 Seltzer Rd. in the City of Plattsburgh.
“That's where Capt. Downey from the British flagship is buried along with sailors from both sides,” Donahue said.
At 6 p.m., there will be an Old Post Cemetery Commemoration Ceremony on the corner of Route 9 and Lake Forest Drive.
“There's like 136 unknown casualties from the War of 1812, and there's 160 known casualties that are buried out there,” Donahue said.
“There's also veterans from the different wars that are buried out there.
“Every year, it's actually the veterans get together, and they have that ceremony, which we support every year.”
On Friday, Sept. 11 starting at 9 a.m., boats will depart from the Peru Dock for the 11 a.m. Crab Island Commemoration Ceremony.
“That's going to be a little bit limited, I believe, this year because they have to have volunteers to drive the boats to take people out there,” he said.
“And being limited to only 50 people, we want the veterans that have done all the work out there to be able to go out."
How many members of the public will be able to cross to Crab Island depends on the number of boats available and event capacity.
“You can see the commemoration from the shorelines, so we're still inviting people to attend if they can,” Donahue said.
Saturday, Sept 12 is the wrap-up of scheduled events.
Military Encampment displays will feature re-enactors, exhibits and demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the City of Plattsburgh Marina on Dock Street.
“There will be a small encampment of re-enactors who are going to be displaying all the military weapons, the crafts of the day, and so on,” Donahue said.
“That's going to go on most of the day. We're probably going to set up a little tent down by the re-enactors and invite the public to stop by and give them some information about our organization.”
The Thomas Macdonough Memorial Monument Commemoration Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
“The whole reason if Macdonough hadn't done what he did, we wouldn't even be talking today,” Donahue said.
“I think it's a good way to wrap things up. Later that evening, Curbside at Harborside is going to feature songs from 1814 in the North Country.”
2020 BATTLE OF PLATTSBURGH VIRTUAL COMMEMORATION
Presenter: 1814 Commemoration Inc.
Live Events
(All outdoor events will adhere to CDC & New York State restrictions. Masks are required.)
Thursday, Sept. 10:
11 a.m. “Culver Hill Commemoration Ceremony” Culver Hill Monument Route 22 (2 miles north of route 374) Beekmantown.
4:30 p.m. “Riverside Cemetery Commemoration Ceremony” 7 Seltzer Rd., Plattsburgh.
6 p.m. “Old Post Cemetery Commemoration Ceremony” Rt. 9 and Lake Forest Drive, Plattsburgh.
Friday, Sept. 11:
11 a.m. “Crab Island Commemoration Ceremony.” Boats will leave Peru Dock beginning at 9 a.m. and return after the ceremony. Space limitations.)
Saturday, Sept. 12:
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. “Military Encampment Displays” Re-enactors, exhibits and demonstrations, City of Plattsburgh Marina (end of Dock Street).
11 a.m. ”Thomas Macdonough Memorial Monument Commemoration Ceremony” City Hall Place, Plattsburgh.
7:30 pm - “Curbside at Harborside Concert (Drive-in Concert) Battle of Plattsburgh and Songs of the North Country." Featuring The Connecticut Peddler – Stanley A. Ransom, Peter Cadieux, Two Tall String Band and The Jolly Rogues. $20 per car. Concert production by Benjamin Pomerance.
ONLINE
Website: www.1814inc.com
September 9: 12 noon “Battle of Plattsburgh Memorial” presented by John Rock
September 10: 12 noon “Parade and Beat Retreat” produced by Bruce Carlin
September 11: 6 p.m. “2014 Battle of Plattsburgh Bicentennial Commemoration” produced by Bruce Carlin
ON AIR
Sept. 15, 2 p.m.; Sept. 16 3:30 a.m.; Sept. 17 4 a.m. “The Final Invasion, The War of 1812 and the Battle of
Plattsburgh,” documentary by Bruce Carlin and Col. David Fitz-Enz. Presented by Mountain Lake PBS Ch. 57
INFORMATION LOCATIONS
RADIO
