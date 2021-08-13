SARANAC LAKE – The Village of Saranac Lake Housing Work Group has drafted a plan for collecting public feedback on the Draft Housing Strategic Plan that the group presented to the Village Board on June 14.
The Work Group posted their Public Input Plan on the Housing Project page of the village website this week at www.saranaclakeny.gov.
Input will be collected during the fall, beginning with a public forum for renters and home owners on Sept. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Auditorium.
The work group will also host roundtable discussions with realtors and employers and conduct a focus group with representatives from the school district. The group will also encourage people to share their feedback via an online survey that is available now through Oct. 30.
The work group plans to review the public input and make changes to the Draft Strategic Housing Plan as needed before presenting a final draft in November during in-person and virtual public meetings.
The Draft Housing Strategic Plan proposes concrete, viable solutions to housing issues that undermine the Village of Saranac Lake’s commitment to building a sustainable community with a wide range of housing options.
The Village Board of Trustees created the Housing Work Group in December of 2018 for the purpose of identifying specific strategies to achieve the housing goals outlined in local plans and to leverage both public and private investment in housing within Saranac Lake.
