Village of Dannemora to celebrate 120th Anniversary

DANNEMORA — A multi-day celebration of the Village of Dannemora's 120th anniversary this week is about letting both village residents and the greater community know what the municipality has to offer.
“The village has got so much going on in here that a lot of our residents don’t even know about yet,” Deputy Village Clerk Kelli Rose, who serves on the event's planning committee, said.
'EXACTLY WHAT WE NEED'
The idea to commemorate the milestone came about a couple years ago when, while taking photos for the village website, Rose noticed a sign by the former village office that proclaimed the incorporation date as July 18, 1901.
The board officially decided to mark the occasion in February, with Rose pulling some ideas from her Colorado hometown’s big Fourth of July event.
Newly-elected Trustee Shaun Akin was tapped to chair the event's committee in the spring. Around that time, the village solicited volunteers for the committee, and things have snowballed from there.
"This is exactly what we need in this village," Akin said. “We need to have some kind of event, something that rallies different types of people."
KICKS OFF TONIGHT
The celebration is set to kick off this evening and last through Sunday.
A silent auction featuring more than 70 items including include gift cards, handmade items, a smoker, a smart watch and a stay at a vacation home in Myrtle Beach will run throughout the event. Locations and ticket information are available on the village's website.
At 6 p.m. this evening, the Clinton County Health Department and Dannemora Vol. Fire Department will host a free rabies clinic, for which appointments are required.
Friday night, the movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be shown at the village gazebo in the People's Park on Cook Street. There will be free popcorn, souvenir movie tickets and free ice cream from Auggie’s Pizza Shop to kids under age 10, Akin said.
FIREWORKS SHOW
But Saturday is the big day, with the village-wide garage sale, a vendor show at the Village of Dannemora Community Center's new walking path, food trucks and musical performances by the Couture Family Band and Aaron Martin.
Additionally, the Community Center will have an open house so people can tour the village library and museum.
All that, Akin said, will lead up to what is, by all accounts, the first professional fireworks show in village history at 9 p.m.
“We’re just so thankful to be able to partner with (Coyote Fireworks) to create this memory here for our village,” Akin said.
PARADE, DEDICATIONS
The garage sale will wrap up on Sunday. At noon, about 30 to 40 groups will parade down Cook and Emmons streets to the Community Center.
Akin noted that participants will include the North Country Honor Flight, the fire department, local village services and local businesses.
Then an “after show” at the community center will feature another performance by the Couture Family Band, food trucks and the announcement of silent auction winners.
Throughout the event, dedications of places and items like the gazebo and benches will take place, as well as a “Stamp-N-Go Seek” sponsored by Edward Jones.
EXCITING THINGS
Akin explained that the celebration doubles as a fundraiser for the village's beautification committee.
Village Mayor Rick Scholl added that the hope is it will lead to more events.
“I think we’ve got a good group of people clicking together to make some exciting things happen for the village," he said.
“I think it’s going to be a great event, the whole weekend. If we can get the weather to hold out, we’ll be all set.”
Akin stressed that sponsors are what have made the 120th anniversary celebration possible.
LOVE IT ENOUGH
Akin and his husband, Corey, have lived in Dannemora since 2011 and bought the former Key Bank location to create a home for their business, M’Akin Things Handmade, in September.
He said being a trustee has made him aware of the village’s rich history as well as the lineage of families who live there.
“I would say this community has a long history of connection and this is going to be just another year, to celebrate the 120th, but (also) the next chapter ... what’s the next 120 years (going to) look like for us?”
Rose similarly noted the longevity of families in Dannemora who have raised generations here.
“I think that’s a big thing to celebrate is that people love it enough to stay."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
MORE INFORMATION
The Village of Dannemora's 120th Anniversary Celebration kicks off this evening and will last through Sunday.
For more details about the event, including the schedule, silent auction and "Stamp-N-Go Seek," go to dannemoravillage.com/dannemora120thcelebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.