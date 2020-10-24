SARANAC LAKE — The Village Mercantile, formerly known as the Community Store, opened its doors on October 29, 2011.
For its ninth-birthday celebration, the store would like to thank the community for all the support that has made it possible for inventory to grow and the brand to remain strong.
Over the past year, the online store has expanded to include not-for-profit partners such as the Adirondack Carousel, Adirondack Hamlets to Huts, Eagle Island, Saranac Lake Winter Carnival as well as a special Sparkle Village seasonal selling space in partnership with the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
Many items have been added and new local artists and artisans have become part of the mix. The store continues to stock its trademark merchandise, socks and underwear, along with a lot of necessary items side by side with unique Adirondack gifts and decor.
“We are so fortunate to have a community that not only helped create this store but continues to support it by shopping at both the retail store at 97 Main Street and online,” Village Mercantile President Melinda Little said.
GENEROUS SUPPORT
From Oct. 29 through Oct. 32, the Mercantile will be offering 9 percent off of select items in-store and online. However, the birthday discount sale does not include merchandise from the Village Mercantile online e-commerce partners.
Little thanked the many people and organizations that have contributed to the success of the Village Mercantile. “We couldn’t have lasted this long without the support of our shareholders, our Wefunder investors, the Rotary Club of Saranac Lake, the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the many artisans who allow us to sell their unique wares along with our online partners,” she said.
"I would also like to thank the Ecumenical Council., Maggie and Vance Mortensen for their generous support of the store and the community,” Store Manager Terry Reed added.
For more information on the Ninth Birthday sale, call 518-354-8173 or visit https://villagemerc.com .
