Village Mercantile celebrates 10th birthday

SARANAC LAKE — The Village Mercantile turned 10 last month, but is keeping the party going through November 19.
The downtown Saranac Lake storefront, formerly the Community Store, is a community-owned store that opened in October 2011 with a goal of keeping dollars local.
Melinda Little, president of the Village Mercantile Board, is happy, proud and relieved by the store’s landmark event.
"At times I wondered if we’d make it to our 10th birthday, but here we are and the future for the Village Mercantile has never looked so bright thanks to the wonderful support of the community and the hard work of the staff and board."
CELEBRATIONS
The Village Mercantile, at 97 Main St., is celebrating its birthday with different sales and in-store contests each week from Friday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Nov. 19.
The culmination of the fun and games will be on the evening of Friday, Nov. 19 with Anne Sterling at The Left Bank Café at 36 Broadway in Saranac Lake.
The café will open its doors to residents and Saranac Lake-Opoly game board participants for an evening of fun, food and games from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. that evening.
TAKE ON 'MONOPOLY'
Planning for the community store's first decade in business celebration began last summer when the Village Mercantile began to put together the Saranac Lake-Opoly game, bringing 50 businesses and not-for-profits that populate the Saranac Lake area together into one classic board game. The unique game has been produced and is available both in the store and online.
The game will be available to purchase or play at The Left Bank on Friday, Nov. 19.
The Village Mercantile invites guests visit and check out the game over a glass of wine or make a reservation and play the game with friends or family over a light repast, a news release says.
Game prizes will be awarded at this event and proprietor Anne Sterling has some other surprises in store, it adds.
"She went all out putting an over-sized game board in the restaurant window and is also planning things like 'Name That Game Show Theme' with her favorite pianist sharing the music. Sterling is whipping up birthday cake in honor of the store’s 10th Birthday."
NEW NONPROFIT
Since becoming New York State's first community-owned department store in 2011, inventory has grown, the name changed and an online store, villagemerc.com, was born.
The Village Mercantile’s online store is adding another not-for-profit partner during this special time.
The Upper Saranac Lake Association will be joining the Adirondack Carousel, Adirondack Hamlets to Huts, Eagle Island, Historic Saranac Lake, Saranac Lake Winter Carnival and the Tri-Lakes Humane Society to market their merchandise cooperatively at villagemerc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.