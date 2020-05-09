Village looking into improper dumping at Notre Dame Cemetery

MALONE — Visitors at the Notre Dame Cemetery on Andrus Street were recently greeted with an unseemly sight while visiting the burial grounds of their loved ones.
Village Mayor Andrea Dumas was contacted about a large pile of tree and stone debris by a concerned citizen May 5.
“To see the amount of debris when you’re going into the cemetery, it’s heartbreaking; it should be pristine,” Dumas said. “For people to just go up there and drop debris, it’s disrespectful.”
Dumas said that people have reached out to report individuals who may have dumped the debris there and that Malone Village Police have asked around, but no charges have been filed.
The village is not positive on how long the dumping is going on.
“When people are visiting their loved ones, they don’t want to see piles of dead trees and rocks,” Dumas said. “We don’t know if they were dumping up there on their own, or if someone told them they could.”
Dumas added that the village picks up lawn and outdoor work debris like what was found at Notre Dame for five-to-six-week periods in the spring and fall, with the spring period having just ended on May 4.
“We would have picked this up instead of someone going to dump it on a sacred site like a cemetery,” Dumas said.
The Franklin County Solid Waste Management Authority’s Malone Transfer Station is still open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, Dumas said, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
