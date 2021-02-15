LAKE PLACID – The last village completely within Essex County is Lake Placid, where the village election this year will select a new mayor, two trustees and a justice.
Village elections are Tuesday, March 16.
In Franklin County, the villages of Saranac Lake, Burke and Chateaugay are holding elections. Saranac Lake is also partly within Essex County.
In Lake Placid, Art Devlin is on the Republican and independent line for mayor against Jamie Rogers running independent. Devlin operates the Olympic Motor Inn, while Rogers, who was mayor 12 years ago, does carpentry work for Steve Sama Construction in the summer and boat restoration at Tri-Lakes Marine in the winter.
Incumbent Scott Monroe and challengers Colin Hayes, Marc Galvin and Jacquelyn "Jackie" Kelly are running independent for two open Lake Placid trustee seats, and David Coursen is running independent to keep his seat as village justice.
The posts are all four-year terms.
Coursen is a former village police officer named to the court in November 2019, after David Chapman resigned.
Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall hit his three term limit as mayor and can’t run again for that post. The village’s three term limit also impacted Devlin, a current trustee.
In Saranac Lake, Democrat Kelly Brunette is seeking one trustee seat held by Zelda Newman, on the ballot for a one year unexpired term. Newman was appointed to the board after Patrick Murphy resigned. Newman is not running for the post.
In Chateaugay, three posts are on the ballot: Mayor Matthew Clarke and Trustees Donna LaBombard and Tara Winters are all running independent for reelection. All are two year terms.
For Burke, one trustee post is open with incumbent Greg Perrigo seeking the seat for a fourth two-year term.
In Brushton, no village offices are up for election this year, Village Clerk Mary Pentalow said.
The village election is noon to 9 p.m. at most village offices, except noon to 8 p.m. at Burke fire station.
The Franklin County villages of Malone and Tupper Lake hold their elections in November.
The Essex County villages of Ticonderoga, Port Henry, Westport, Elizabethtown and Bloomingdale previously dissolved and the surrounding towns took over most of their duties.
