Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica tour to make stop in Champlain

PLATTSBURGH — A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will make its way to Champlain from June 24 to June 27 after being delayed last year due to the pandemic.
The replica, which stretches 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet tall at its highest point, is about 25 percent smaller than the real memorial and will be displayed along the Veterans for Foreign Wars Memorial Post on St. Johns Road in Champlain starting on June 24 with an opening ceremony.
“A lot of these veterans never had the opportunity to see their own monument,” Anthony King, a former marine infantryman, said during the Plattsburgh Rotary Club’s meeting Wednesday.
“The Honor Flights do a good job of sending veterans down to D.C., but not quick enough. There are veterans passing away every day.”
Inscribed on the replica, which is made of a synthetic granite and is supported by an aluminum frame, are the names of 58,320 Vietnam servicemen and women who were declared dead during and after the war.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund puts on a tour for the replica each year around the U.S. This year’s tour includes 28 stops with Champlain being one of two visits in New York State.
King said the replica is not only an opportunity for Vietnam veterans to see the memorial they may not have gotten the chance to see, but it’s also a chance for younger generations to learn about the war.
Which is why the tour brings along a mobile education center — a 53-foot trailer that includes a timeline of the war and the memorial on its exterior and other displays, like Hometown Heroes, which includes photos of local service members included in the memorial as well as items left behind by veterans at the memorial in D.C.
King said an app will allow volunteers to find specific names on the wall’s replica that visitors may be looking for.
The Veterans for Foreign Wars paid $10,000 for the replica’s exhibition to make a stop in Champlain, King said.
The VFW is looking for about 30 volunteers to assemble and disassemble the replica, King said. The replica will also be available to visitors day and night while it is on display.
600 St. John Road
