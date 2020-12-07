PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Veterans Service Agency has joined forces with the New York State Food Bank in partnership with JCEO of Plattsburgh to start providing monthly food boxes to veterans and their families of Clinton County.
The agency will be working to develop a monthly food box program for veterans and their families starting in January 2021.
If you are a veteran, and wish to receive a food box, please call the Veterans Service Agency at 518-565-4720 and complete a short questionnaire.
The agency is also developing a list of pick-up/drop-off locations throughout the county and is looking to hear from any who would be willing to be a designated pick-up/drop-off location in their community.
If you are interested in assisting with this program in any way, please call the Veterans Service Agency at 518-565-4720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.