MINERVA – The Minerva Central School District Board of Education has hired Kyle McFarland as the new superintendent/principal.
McFarland is currently the Middle School/High School principal at Northville Central School District in Fulton County and will begin Nov. 1 at Minerva.
McFarland’s commitment to data driven results and supporting the thoughtful use of technology will be an asset to the district, Board President Danae Tucker said in a news release.
“In the fall of 2019, the board began our search process,” Tucker said. “After a thorough process involving input from our community, parents, students and staff it was clear that Kyle has the qualifications and skills that make him uniquely qualified to lead our district.
“We believe he is a great fit for our district and will be able to lead us through the challenges that lie ahead.”
The board offered McFarland a three year, eight month contract at $125,000 a year.
“His passion to support the students and community, along with his leadership background and educational experience, are a great fit for our district,” Tucker said. “It’s a pleasure to welcome him to the Minerva Central School community,” said Tucker.
McFarland was with Northville Central School District for 5 1/2 years. He began his career in education in 2002 as a long term substitute at the Warrensburg Junior-Senior High School.
He was previously assistant principal/director of attendance at Cohoes Middle School, associate principal at Cambridge Junior/Senior High School, high school principal at Sherburne-Earlville Central School District, and the administrator of academics/athletic director/director of technology at Monson Public Schools.
He taught science for seven years at Queensbury Middle School, before moving to administration.
“I feel that my previous experiences have prepared me to lead the Minerva Central School District forward,” said McFarland in the release. “Minerva’s dedication to the students, families, and the community is what drew me to the district. These three pieces are the corner stones of my educational philosophy.”
McFarland earned a bachelor of science in sports biology at Springfield College, and a masters in education at the College of St. Rose.
“I look forward to working with the faculty, staff, Board of Education, students, families, and the community to provide Minerva and its students opportunities for strong personal growth and life-long learning,” said McFarland.
McFarland and his wife, Melissa, and their three children, Charlotte, Aubrey, and Ellis, will be moving to the area.
He will replace Minerva Superintendent/Principal Timothy Farrell, who is retiring after 14 years as superintendent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.