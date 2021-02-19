Vermont travel policy changes to start Tuesday

PLATTSBURGH — Vermont will ease its travel policy for vaccinated persons starting next week.
Vermont State Governor Phil Scott announced the changes via Twitter on Friday.
"Effective this Tuesday, those who are fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks after their second dose, will not need to quarantine after traveling," the tweet reads.
"This also means those who come to Vermont from other states will not need to quarantine if they can prove they have been fully vaccinated."
Those individuals would still need to comply with other health guidance, like masking and distancing, he adds.
NEARLY 200 DEATHS
The news was released Friday, Feb. 19, which, Scott said, marked 11 months since the Green Mountain State suffered its first COVID-19-related deaths.
He ordered flags to half-staff in honor of the lost individuals, something he'd done monthly.
"On this day, I ask all Vermonters to think about the 193 Vermonters we've lost," his tweet reads. "Think about those who loved them and the friends and family members left behind and think about the responsibility each of us has to help to protect those who are vulnerable."
TRAVEL GUIDELINES
The State of Vermont had formerly suspended its leisure travel map and had implemented a mandatory quarantine for anyone returning or traveling to the state.
Vermonters returning from an out-of-state trip were required to complete either a 14-day quarantine or a 7-day quarantine followed by a negative test.
Likewise, travelers arriving to Vermont who had not completed a pre-arrival quarantine had to do the same. They were required to stay in their quarantine location for the duration of quarantine other than to travel to and from a test site.
'ENCOURAGING NEWS'
While those guidelines were still in place, the latest change loosened them for vaccinated individuals, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 23.
"This change is narrow, focusing on travel, and I know there will be a lot of questions and some head-scratching about why this is allowed while other things are not yet," his tweet continues. "But the fact is, every step we make comes with questions and we're taking it one step at a time.
"I hope you see this as I do, because it's incredibly encouraging news, as it means the light at the end of the tunnel is getting bigger and brighter."
