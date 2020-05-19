CROWN POINT — A Vermont man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday, State Police say.
Troopers responded to the crash just after 4:30 p.m., and an investigation revealed a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Dana L. Sanderson, 60, of Colchester, Vt., was traveling north on Lake Road when Sanderson failed to negotiate a sharp curve and exited the roadway off of the east shoulder, according to a press release.
The motorcycle struck a telephone pole, ejecting Sanderson.
He was pronounced deceased at the accident by Essex County Coroner Kelly Valentine, the release said.
Sanderson was brought to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh where an autopsy has been scheduled for May 19.
