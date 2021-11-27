Vapor Stone still serving mass transit through pandemic

PLATTSBURGH – Wabtec Corporation’s Vapor Stone Rail Systems is synonymous with mass transit globally.
Located since 1998 on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base's Arizona Avenue, the company's 2019 60,000-square-foot facility and original 70,000-square-foot manufacturing facility produce HVAC, converters, and doors systems for commuter and passenger trains in the North American rail market.
The company has produced more than 200,000 train and metro doors utilized in public transportation worldwide, according to its website: wabteccorp.com.
At the two facilities, there are 186 employees, which include 86 production assemblers, warehouse and office personnel as well as field service technicians.
“We are in the transit train manufacturing realm,” Holly Black, human resources manager, said.
“So, we only build for transit trains or passenger trains. We build HVAC units. We build door panels, and we also build door systems, door operating systems, steps.”
UNDER COVID
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company carried on, though temporary employees and contract employees were cut at the very beginning.
“But in the last six months, we did a very large ramp up in order to compensate for our new projects that we started,” Black said.
“Other than supply chain issues that everybody I'm sure is struggling with right now, we haven't had too much of a significant decrease due to COVID.”
NEW PROJECTS
Vapor Stone regularly works on 120 projects at any time.
“It depends on our production schedules,” Black said.
“We work with SEPTA, the steps are for San Francisco. We work for MTA (Metro Transit Authority of New York) in our After Market Department. We service a lot of transit authorities across the country.”
Vapor Stone is gearing up for building doors for Alstom's New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJT) contract.
Alstom, a French railcar and locomotive manufacturer, bought the Transportation Division of Bombardier Inc. for $3.6 billion in 2019.
“We have the doors contract for their new New Jersey trains they are building,” Black said.
“So, we're gearing up to prepare for that build.”
SHORT HISTORY
In 2020, Vapor Stone earned $99 million in revenue.
It is owned by the Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Wabtec Corporation, a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail.
“We were originally Stone Air in the 1990s,” Black said.
“They built HVAC units. We had taken over late 90s. Vapor is a Canadian Company. We have Vapor Bus. We have Vapor Rail Systems. Vapor came in and bought Stone Air, and now we're a Wabtec Company. We are Vapor Stone Rail Systems, a Wabtec Company.”
Wabtec operates in more than 52 countries across the world with more than 80 plants in the United States alone.
PROJECTIONS
Most of the company contracts are lengthy ranging from three to 10 years.
“We have over 100 projects that we are working on,” Black said.
“So, we are always building door operators, HVAC units, door panels, and then anything in our After Market Department.
“We have a lot of continuation, but we are gearing up, again, for the Alstom-New Jersey contract that is set to start next year.
"It's a 10-to-15 year long contract for Alstom for New Jersey, so we will be providing them as long as they keep asking for them. It's a very large contract.”
