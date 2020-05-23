PLATTSBURGH — New York has banned the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and while tobacco-free advocates are all for it, area vape store State of Mind says it may have an undesired consequence.
"We've had a lot of our customers say that they're going to have to return to cigarettes now, because they don't have a flavorful alternative," Store Manager Kaitlyn Arthur said.
"It's very unfortunate."
VAPING PRODUCTS
E-cigs, or electronic cigarettes, are battery-powered vapor devices used as a channel for inhaling nicotine.
Juice, or nicotine-laced liquid, is what is used to directly fill and refill some devices. Other models can be disposable, good for one-time use, or use pre-filled pods or cartridges.
The liquids have varying levels of nicotine from 0 mg/mL to as much as 24 mg/mL, with the latter being comparable to one pack of cigarettes.
The rechargeable devices use a heating element to turn the liquid into vapor for inhalation.
DEVICE USAGE
Late last year, when New York upped its smoking age to 21, The Press-Republican featured a series on vaping called "Vapedemic."
The statewide change hoped to get the devices, and their nicotine, out of the hands of the nation's youth.
Tobacco-Free Clinton Franklin Essex Program Director Dana Bushey Isabella has long cited related statistics, including one that claimed 40 percent of high school seniors vaped, as well as 20 percent of all high schoolers.
Vape shop owners, and users, had said, however, that the devices were most commonly used by cigarette smokers looking for a lifestyle change.
They said the varying tobacco levels had allowed smokers to start high, but slowly wean themselves off the drug.
STATEWIDE CHANGE
The recent flavor regulation, another change to keep the younger generations away from nicotine, went into effect Monday, May 18.
Up until then, a federal law from late 2019 had only banned the sale of vape flavors in the cartridge form and had left menthol flavors, as well as the liquid "juice," out of the equation.
The updated New York State law was more strict, though, taking away all flavors, including menthol, across all devices.
'A DIRTY MOVE'
Arthur thought the state's enforcement of the changes during the continued COVID-19 pandemic, a time when courts and most businesses were closed, was "a dirty move."
State of Mind, which has operated at its Cornelia Street location in the City of Plattsburgh since 2012, had closed at the start of the global health crisis and was OK'd for curbside pickup via Phase One of New York Forward on May 15.
"There wasn't that opportunity for backlash that usually comes when these kinds of bills start to go through," Arthur said, adding that some vape shops had gone out of business and most others were unable to liquidate their flavored e-cigarettes.
"Ourselves included."
FLAVOR TO TOBACCO
At State of Mind, Arthur said flavored vapes were by far the more popular.
"I would say it's 10 to one," she said of the various flavor liquids versus tobacco-flavored liquids. "There are people that have always been tobacco-flavored people — those are the people that get those.
"I don't foresee a lot of people switching from the flavors to tobacco, because that is quite the switch."
That's what Arthur thought would lead vapors to cigarettes.
"A lot of these people have been working for years to get quit cigarettes and now they're going to have to go back to them."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.