Valcour Island trashed after Fourth of July weekend

PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation spent time cleaning up Valcour Island after visitors left it trashed over the holiday weekend.
"The campsites and day-use areas on Valcour Island are frequently left littered by users," the DEC told The Press-Republican on Tuesday.
"Holiday weekends are typically the worst, and this past Fourth of July weekend was especially bad."
VALCOUR ISLAND
The 968-acre island, part of the Lake Champlain Islands Complex, has nearly 30 designated tent sites.
Valcour Island, though partially in the towns of Plattsburgh and Peru, is part of the Adirondack Forest Preserve.
It gets managed by DEC, including two caretakers who sweep the island twice a week checking for garbage.
Forest rangers patrol it, as well.
'CLEANUP ONGOING'
The island's two caretakers found a "tremendous amount" of garbage following Independence Day weekend and said the bulk was located at the day-use picnic and beach areas.
"Some was found in campsites and in places where people had camped in undesignated spaces," the DEC said. "Clean-up efforts are ongoing.
"When garbage is found in designated sites, the caretakers turn over the information from the camping permit to the forest rangers for action if needed."
CARRY IN, CARRY OUT
The DEC said it would remind campers to follow the state's Land Use Regulations.
"Users should carry out what they carry in and dispose of waste properly," the department said. "Campsites should be left as clean as they were found.
"Trash, including food waste, should never be burned or left in campfire rings."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.