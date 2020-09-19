UVM prof emeritus gets top Canadian Studies award

ROBIN CAUDELL/STAFF PHOTODr. Joseph-André Senécal (left) accepts the Certificate of Merit by the International Council for Canadian Studies from Christopher J. Kirkey, Ph.D., at the Center for the Study of Canada & Institute on Quebec Studies at SUNY Plattsburgh. Senécal is the 2020-2021 academic year Scholar-in-Residence at the center. Kirkey is the president of the Association for Canadian Studies in the United States.