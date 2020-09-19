UVM prof emeritus gets top Canadian Studies award

PLATTSBURGH – Dr. Joseph-André Senécal cools his heels this academic year as Scholar-in-Residence at the Center for the Study of Canada & Institute on Québec Studies, SUNY Plattsburgh.
Senécal's footprints track all over Canadian and Québec Studies globally, and that's why the University of Vermont professor emeritus was honored at Plattsburgh State on Wednesday.
VIRTUAL CEREMONY
“As president of the International Council for Canadian Studies, it is a pleasure for me to present to you through Chris Kirkey (center director) this Certificate of Merit,” Dr. Munroe Eagles, president of the International Council for Canadian Studies (ICCS) and professor of political science at SUNY Buffalo, said.
“As you know these certificates have been awarded by the ICCS annually since 1989 to individuals who have distinguished themselves by contributing in some extraordinary way to the advancement of Canadian Studies in Canada and around the world.
“And of course, by all measures, you are a very deserving recipient of this recognition and I am pleased to be with you virtually here to make this presentation.”
Senécal was a professor from 1978-2010 in the Department of Romance Languages at the University of Vermont.
He also taught at the Université Laval in Quebec City, Middlebury Language School, Boston University, Johnson State College, Northampton School System and the University of Massachusetts.
He earned a doctorate degree in French from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1976.
“You got a career of nearly 40 years to Canadian Studies, primarily at the University of Vermont where you were a Professor of French and were director of the very storied and pioneering program there as the director of the program in Canadian Studies,” Eagles said.
Senécal was touted for his depth of understanding of Canada and the United States and the relationship, and particularly the history of the Champlain Valley and the French presence there.
“You made notable contributions to scholarship, but this is an award that is primarily directed for organizational and instruction kind of contributions and there you truly excelled in your career at UVM advancing the studies of Quebec and Canada,” Eagles said.
Senécal's professional activities included one of the founders and president of the American Counsel for Quebec Studies and service on the advisory board for l’Association internationale des études québécoise and editorial board of The American Review of Canadian Studies.
He was also a Councilor, Executive Council, for the Association for Canadian Studies in the United States.
His books include “Nokkahigas: Champlain and the Meeting of Two Worlds” and “Canada: A Reader's Guide.”
'MERCI, MON AMI'
“And importantly with your colleague who stands besides you there, since 2003 you have been instrumental in advancing the interest of Canada in the United States, in particular for your involvement with Project CONNECT, which is a project, of course as you well know, designed to recruit and identify and nurture young Canadian Studies scholars in the United States, a critically important program,” Eagles said.
CONNECT, New Canadianists for American Higher Education is a joint program of the center and Foreign Affairs and International Trade Canada.
Kirkey is the executive director of the program.
“I could go on, but for all of these many and significant contributions to the advancement of Canadian Studies and Quebec Studies not only in the United States but around the world as well in Europe, various counties in Europe, you're richly deserving of this Certificate of Merit and I'm really pleased to be virtually on here and to be part of the presentation ceremony today,” Eagles said.
“It's a real honor. You've been a friend for a long time André, a friend to me, and a friend to Chris and to Canadian Studies. So, congratulations. It's richly deserved.”
Kirkey concurred with Eagles.
“As your friend and colleague, you've done a hell of a lot,” Kirkey said.
“Not only what you've done across the lake, but the fact that you opened doors for people, and I know Munroe agrees with me, is the most important thing. So merci, mon ami. Merci.”
“It was fun, and it continues to be fun,” Senécal said.
“You have no idea what I have in store.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.