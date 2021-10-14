UVM Health Network adds diversity leader

PLATTSBURGH — University of Vermont Health Network tapped Jackie Hunter as its first senior vice president, chief diversity and inclusion officer, advancing its commitment to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive culture for employees, patients and the communities served.
Hunter most recently led Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts with Banner Health in Arizona.
“When employees can bring their authentic selves to work, they become better educated about different cultures, experiences and expressions, helping them to build trust as colleagues and provide better care for all their patients,” Hunter said.
“I am truly committed to advancing DEI efforts at The UVM Health Network for our employees and patients, alike.”
Monday, October 18 is her effective start date.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION
The University of Vermont Health Network is an integrated system serving the residents of Vermont and northern New York with a shared mission: working together, we improve people’s lives.
The network is built of eight partners, including Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), Alice Hyde Medical Center and Elizabethtown Community Hospital.
Advancing the network’s work on DEI is central to the mission of providing high quality, affordable and accessible health care, as well as a positive, welcoming workplace culture, the network says in a press release.
"In the past 16 months, the health system has laid the foundation for these goals, including conducting a Diversity Workforce Assessment, holding listening sessions and culture talks for employees and offering education opportunities for leaders," it continues.
"The network has also launched an anonymous hotline/reporting tool for complaints and concerns, created an online learning resource for employees and ensured all health system affiliates are represented by a DEI Steering Committee."
WORK IN PARTNERSHIPS
Hunter is a doctor of chiropractic and naturopathic medicine and holds a master’s degree in health care administration.
In this new role, she will work to ensure that DEI is central to the culture of the health system. She will report directly to the CEO, and will have overall responsibility for leading efforts related to diversity, equity and inclusion. She will work in partnership across the health system to further develop and connect these efforts.
Hunter will also work to address disparities in health outcomes for patients, as well as encourage and support a diverse and inclusive workforce. She will work in partnership with senior network leadership and the DEI leaders and steering committees that serve health system affiliates.
'STRONG TRACK RECORD'
John R. Brumsted, MD, president and CEO of The UVM Health Network, noted that Hunter brings a strong background of innovation and success to this important work.
“Jackie has a strong track record of success and is an accomplished leader who can help us move toward our goal of being an open and welcoming organization where all employees have a genuine sense of belonging,” Dr. Brumsted said.
“We welcome her into this essential role.”
In her previous role, Hunter created Banner Health's first diversity and inclusion department.
Under her leadership, the organization increased the diversity of its workforce, significantly expanded its Team Member Resource Groups, trained more than 10,000 employees in inclusive team-building, cultivated relationships with community partners and achieved recognition by the Healthcare Equality Index for inclusive LGBTQ+ practices and policies.
Hunter was recently named one of Modern Healthcare’s “Diversity Leaders to Watch.”
