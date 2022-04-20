PLATTSBURGH — Restorative efforts are still underway for areas of the North Country left without power due to Tuesday’s snowstorm.
According to a National Grid press release, as of noon Wednesday, more than 171,000 of the 208,000 customers affected had their power restored.
Those without power in Essex, Franklin, Clinton counties should expect restoration to be completed by 11:30 p.m. tonight, while “isolated and scattered single outages will be restored into the evening and/or early morning,” the National Grid press release stated.
Power is being consistently restored to customers in these regions and ETRs are updated on the company’s Outage Central sitehttps://www.nationalgridus.com/Upstate-NY-Home/Outage-Central/Outage-Map.
Additionally, customers can check on the power restoration estimate for their specific address by logging into National Grid’s Report or Check an Outage page https://www1.nationalgridus.com/outages.
New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) officials said they expected to restore 95% of customers who lost power in the Plattsburgh Division by 11 p.m. tonight.
There were about 2,200 customers in the company’s Plattsburgh Division without power. The Plattsburgh Division includes Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and St. Lawrence counties.
“This storm created hazardous conditions for our customers and crews,” Matt Barnett, Vice President of New York Electric Operations said.
“It continues to take significant time to create safe pathways to the damaged infrastructure. We understand the inconvenience of being without power and our crews will be out there in full force bringing service back to customers as quickly and safely as possible.”
