USPS delay of meds impact New Yorkers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand appeal to alarming reports that delivery time for critical prescription medications have increased.
During the pandemic, even more New Yorkers, especially seniors, are relying on the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) for their prescription medications, according to a press release.
However, increased demand, coupled with changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, have slowed operations and caused delivery times to increase, according to a report in The Washington Post.
THREATENING LIVES
Schumer and Gillibrand have repeatedly urged DeJoy to reverse operational changes to the U.S. Postal Service, which have severely limited the agency’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner.
“Postmaster DeJoy’s backwards policies and blatant undermining of the Post Office isn’t just playing politics, it’s playing with New Yorkers’ health and medications in the midst of a pandemic,” Schumer said.
“It is unfathomable that during this pandemic, Mr. DeJoy is creating yet another crisis by refusing to reverse the operational changes that have resulted in days, and in some cases even weeks, of missed doses, threatening the health and potentially the lives of vulnerable New Yorkers. This cannot continue. Mr. DeJoy must immediately fix the changes that impacted the timely delivery of medications.”
VITAL MEDICATIONS
Numerous reports have indicated that seniors are experiencing delays in receiving medications through the mail. Some have been left without life-sustaining medication while others have been forced to obtain emergency prescriptions from their doctors and pay out-of-pocket for medication because their insurance covered prescriptions never arrived.
“It is unacceptable that Postmaster General DeJoy refuses to reverse changes that have interfered with the delivery of vital medications to seniors and families across New York State," Gillibrand (NY-20th District) said.
"Seniors and those with preexisting medical conditions are especially vulnerable to this pandemic, and it is dangerous to prevent them from receiving their medications safely by mail. Congress must act to protect the integrity of USPS. These disruptions have placed a great burden on those at greatest risk of the pandemic and I demand DeJoy reverse course on his disastrous operational changes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.