Ursa & The Major Key at Harborside tonight

PLATTSBURGH — Five-piece combo Ursa & The Major Key will showcase tunes from its new album at tonight's drive-in concert at the Plattsburgh City Harborside Stage.
THE GROUP
The indie rock quintet, who met as SUNY Plattsburgh students, is comprised of Saranac-born brothers Eli and Nelson Moore on guitar and drums, respectively; Bronx native Edward Morris on bass; Adirondack-born Tyler Bosley on guitar; and Vihan Wickramasinghe, born and raised in Sri Lanka and musically educated in the North Country
The group’s new album Daytime/Nighttime features original tracks only and traces the emotional arc of a single day.
Ursa & The Major Key will perform some of those originals alongside some rock classics tonight on the Harborside Stage.
CONCERT DETAILS
Attendants will begin parking vehicles on a first come, first serve basis at 6:30 p.m. with tickets available at the gate.
Admission is $20 per carload — not per person — with the box office proceeds going to the artists.
Attendees have the option of bringing a lawn chair or blanket and sitting in the area near their vehicle to watch the concert, or remaining in their car, where they can listen to the music by rolling down their windows or by turning on their car radios and hearing the broadcast over an FM frequency directly from the stage.
Attendees are not required to wear face masks but are respectfully requested to refrain from bringing any alcohol or pets (service animals are welcome) into the concert venue.
This concert is sponsored by The Mariner Bar & Grill, dedicated in memory of former employee and music aficionado Kainan Provost, and by Adirondack Yoga & Family Center.
