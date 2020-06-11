Up for debate: City mayor candidates discuss issues

PLATTSBURGH — Democrats vying for a spot in the upcoming race for Plattsburgh City Mayor duked it out in a formal debate Wednesday, days before early voting for the June primary was scheduled to begin.
HOW TO VOTE
Candidates in the democratic primary race include incumbent Mayor Colin Read, Clinton County Legislator Chris Rosenquest and Himalaya Restaurant owner Tenzin Dorjee.
The Clinton County Board of Elections sent registered Democrats of the City of Plattsburgh postage-paid absentee ballot applications, which could be filled out and mailed in for the election.
Votes would also be accepted at the polls either during the 9-day early voting period or on Primary Election Day, which has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 23.
Information on polling places and times can be found on the county's Board of Elections website at: https://www.clintoncountygov.com/boe.
MAYORAL DEBATE
The debate, put on by Mountain Lake PBS at Clinton Community College, was moderated by longtime host Thom Hallock and included panelists Emily Russell of North Country Public Radio and The Press-Republican Editor-In-Chief Joe LoTemplio.
Hallock noted that, due to the continued COVID-19 crisis, the debate was the first of its kind for Mountain Lake PBS, stationing candidate podiums 10 feet from one another and featuring no audience members.
The mayoral candidates took turns answering panelist questions, as well as some sent in by community members.
The Press-Republican noted some key topics. Here's how the candidates answered:
THE DURKEE QUESTION
LoTemplio: There are a lot of big issues in the city. Let's start out with a real big one that has been the focus of a lot of discussion over the past year: The Downtown Revitalization Initiative, or DRI, project for Durkee Street. Prime (Plattsburgh LLC) is looking to develop a 115-unit apartment complex, commercial space, parking, pedestrian walkway — big project. It's been controversial. There's an element (Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition) in town that doesn't favor it, in fact they've even filed a lawsuit against it. I'd like to know your thoughts on that project and if it should go forward.
Rosenquest: The original project that was submitted to the state was a monolithic structure. Community members and community engagement at the time said, 'No. We want something smaller.' There was a Durkee Street re-imagined project that came out that was a smaller-scale construction, multi-phased, smaller building. Whatever happened between that re-imagined and now — who knows? That's still part of the reason why people are quite upset about it. I have said I have 100 percent support of responsible community-driven economic development. I don't think that a 115-unit, monolithic building in the heart of our downtown reflects what our community wants.
Read: Yes, you're right, the DRI has been controversial. I recall us all up at the campus at SUNY (Plattsburgh) putting stickers on boards for the different projects that we preferred. I always liked the idea of developing down at the Harborside, but that's only my personal opinion. Once you're elected mayor, you have the responsibility for living up to the promises made by your predecessors. Obviously a grant was received by the City of Plattsburgh primarily to do a project in the Durkee Street lot. . . Prime (Plattsburgh LLC), to their credit, they've really tried to incorporate as much of the community values as they possibly could, but any responsible mayor understands that we have to live up to the promises that our predecessors made. I've been doing that. I trust that the process works. It's probably not well known that the mayor doesn't really interject themselves into the decision making for the DRI. . . but I think this would be good for the community.
Dorjee: I've been against this project right from the beginning. I do not believe that any corporation that comes from outside is here to help to revitalize our downtown. I think that any corporation that comes in is here to make money. I think that we are giving them that. Prime, with the project as it stands right now, is here to make money off of the residents. They are not here to revitalize downtown. I truly believe that we need to revitalize the downtown, but this is not the way to do that. In the meetings, we were told that those 115 apartments would be market-rate apartments and the lowest price for a one-bedroom apartment would be $1,400 (per month) — where do we have the residents to rent those spaces? I am completely against it. I do not support it.
BUDGET CHALLENGES
Russell: The (novel) coronavirus pandemic has led to a recession in the U.S. The Canadian border is closed and it may stay closed for, at least, part of the summer, putting Plattsburgh in a real economic bind. Even before the recession, there was debate over cost cutting here in the city, looking at the (Crete Memorial) Civic Center, the Rec Center. If you, as the mayor, were forced to make major budget cuts here in Plattsburgh. . . what ideas do you have for balancing the budget right now?
Rosenquest: We all know that we have this COVID-19 crisis that is financially going to be a challenge, but, again, we go back to, what kind of partnerships are we going to have and how are we going to manage them? We've seen responses from City Hall to slash and cut budgets and to furlough and layoff employees. And, again, (Clinton County) did the same thing, but the county's approach was much different; it was more communicative. We worked with our union, we worked with our staff that was going to be laid off. . . a lot of this is going to be reliant on, hopefully, federal support, if that does come through. A lot of the justification for these cuts was potential for AIM (Aid and Incentives for Municipalities) Payment cuts to individual municipalities, which never materialized. And so, it really is, for us, a long-term plan for approaching this. Not short-term major reactionary decisions that are going to have a negative impact on our employees and on our community. A lot of this has got to be a regional conversation of, how do we, as a region, get out of this?
Read: The government of the City of Plattsburgh and the county are actually of pretty similar size. We ultimately ended up making the very difficult decision of furloughing two dozen of our employees, based on the advice that the county's civil service had given us. The civil service, of course, reports to Mr. Rosenquest. . . because we had built a fund balance, because we had done some very good work to make the government efficient, we had the ability to do not something as nearly as dramatic as the 160-some-odd furloughs that the county (had). . . because we had done such a good job with the finances and turning a $1.2 million deficit every year before I came along into a surplus, we had the ability to do this with the least disruption in the services provided.
Dorjee: As a businessman, I know how it feels to be in a struggling financial situation. I do believe that it's going to be a very tough effort coming out of this. As far as furloughing city employees — there might be times that that might be called for, but there is a different way, a more humane way of doing it. That is what I would have liked to have seen the administration do. . . the city and the employees would have come out agreeing with each other, rather than just seeing a lot of posts on social media and disgruntled employees. Taxation and spending seems to be a norm in this country. Where I was born and brought up, that was not. We tried to cut taxes as much as possible, we tried to not raise taxes as much as possible. In this country, it seems, any time you need to spend, you raise taxes. That would not be an option. . . (T)he city is small and we have neighbors that share or resources. I would look at certain angles where people pay for the resources that they use.
BLM, POLICING PROTESTS
LoTemplio: We'll shift to what has been happening in the news across the country recently. We see protests in cities across the nation, including here in Plattsburgh, regarding police practices. What would you do to ensure everyone gets fair treatment by local police and all that encompasses?
Rosenquest: This has been quite an emotional topic for me, because, as a person of color, as a black man growing up in our community, I have experienced racism in our community. Just casual racism from my friends, too. It has been sensitive. There is a lot of call for defunding the police — I don't think that is a measure that we need to take. I do want to acknowledge our (Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter), who, with no prompting from anybody, reached out to the community, did an interview online that was a great, transparent and authentic interview — I think that's what we need to see. I think that's kind of the momentum that we need to see. This is a marathon, not a sprint. We also need to see a responsive government, as well. . . (S)omebody who is actually transparent and will be available to answer questions and reach out to community groups that fielded this franchise.
Read: People don't want words anymore. They want action. When we saw this occur, I sat down with my police chief and our legal counsel to figure out what exactly we could do locally. Not after people asked us to do it, but proactively. I was working with my police chief and we were hammering out, and are ready to release, a new policing policy for the City of Plattsburgh that takes into account. . . the concern about choke-holds, the concern about (how to) de-escalate and putting in different programs to de-escalate and having all of our officers work through this ongoing training, as well in our academy, to be able to see that across the entire region at the same time. People want concrete action and they're seeing concrete action. Words are no longer relevant anymore.
Dorjee: As an immigrant, I've seen racism. I've lived on three different continents. I have seen racism on every continent that I've lived on. I have faced racism every where. Racism is not something that you're born with. Racism is learned over a period. Racism has no color. Here, yes, we see that people of color are the target, but in other parts of the world — racism knows no color at all. Racism does not have its allegiance to anyone. Racism sings to the tune that benefits itself. To get to the core of that, when you're talking about police, I know that police departments in certain parts of the world have infused conflict resolutions, meditations with police officers. . . if we had a system where we could begin with compassion, begin with sympathy, understanding people's needs, our police officers created that, then you have a better society.
FOR MORE
Mountain Lake PBS planned to air the debate on Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m., Saturday, June 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 14 at 10 a.m.
It will be made available on other virtual platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook and the Mountain Lake PBS website.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.