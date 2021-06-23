MALONE — Unofficial Primary Election results will pit Franklin County District Attorney Craig Carriero against Principal Court Attorney Elizabeth Crawford in this November's Franklin County Court judge race.
The tallies posted by the County Board of Elections Tuesday night showed Carriero had 586 votes to County Public Defender Thomas Soucia's 281 in the Democratic primary.
In the Republican primary, Crawford was ahead with 529 votes to 383 for private practice attorney Peter Dumas.
The four candidates are vying for the seat to be vacated when incumbent County Court Judge Robert G. Main Jr. retires later this year.
Twenty-four write-in votes were cast in the Democratic race and 12 in the GOP contest. The totals, which could shift when absentee votes are counted, included votes cast during the early voting period from June 12 through June 20.
ESSEX COUNTY
Unofficial town primary race results from Essex County tended to favor incumbents seeking the Democratic and Republican party lines. Two notable exceptions were in supervisor races.
On Tuesday night, Jay Town Supervisor Archie Depo was behind Matthew J. Stanley for the Democratic line 49 votes to 109.
In Ticonderoga, Supervisor Joseph M. Giordano had 188 fewer votes than his challenger for the Republican line, Mark A. Wright.
According to the Essex County Board of Elections' petitioners report, Giordano has also filed independent nominating petitions to run under the Just Joe party.
Below are the full unofficial results for Essex County.
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARIES
JAY
Supervisor: Matthew J. Stanley, 108 votes; Archie R. Depo (incumbent), 49 votes.
KEENE
Supervisor: Joe Pete Wilson (incumbent), 156 votes; Cori-Anne Favro, 85 votes.
Town Council: Teresa M. Cheetham-Palen (incumbent), 202 votes; Robert. M. Biesemeyer (incumbent), 140 votes; Sadie Kaltenbach, 55 votes; Richard Guy Smith, 27.
MINERVA
Supervisor: Stephen R. McNally (incumbent), 37 votes; Danae Tucker, 34 votes.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARIES
ELIZABETHTOWN
Department of Public Works Superintendent: Michael Drew (incumbent), 44 votes; Michael J. McGinn, 35 votes.
ESSEX
Town Clerk/Tax Collector: Alicia Kelly (incumbent), 27 votes; Patricia K. Gardner, 19 votes.
Superintendent of Highways: Marshall A. Crowningshield, 32 votes; Bradley C. French (incumbent), 14 votes.
JAY
Superintendent of Highways: Kevin C. Lincoln, 122 votes; John R. Roy Sr., nine votes.
KEENE
Town Clerk: Kimberly Ellen Smith, 69 votes; Anna MK Whitney, 41 votes.
MORIAH
Assessor: Eugene F. Williams Jr., 55 votes; Paul Mazzotte (incumbent), 42 votes; nine write-ins.
NEWCOMB
Superintendent of Highways: Clifford J. Demars (incumbent), 40 votes; Norman J. Fifield, 19 votes; one write-in.
NORTH HUDSON
Town Justice: Jan M. Talarico, 29 votes; John C. King, 22 votes.
Town Council: Brian D. DeZalia, 36 votes; Larry Koller, 35 votes; Marshall G. Gero (incumbent), 22 votes.
TICONDEROGA
Supervisor: Mark A. Wright, 297; Joseph M. Giordano (incumbent), 109 votes; one write-in.
Town Justice: Philippe R. LaPerle, 231 votes; Mark Russell, 137 votes.
WILLSBORO
Town Council: Lorilee M. Sheehan (incumbent), 80 votes; Scott Christian, 75 votes; Charles Lustig Jr. (incumbent), 72 votes.
