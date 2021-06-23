MALONE — Unofficial Primary Election results will pit Franklin County District Attorney Craig Carriero against Principal Court Attorney Elizabeth Crawford in this November's Franklin County Court judge race.

The tallies posted by the County Board of Elections Tuesday night showed Carriero had 586 votes to County Public Defender Thomas Soucia's 281 in the Democratic primary. 

In the Republican primary, Crawford was ahead with 529 votes to 383 for private practice attorney Peter Dumas.

The four candidates are vying for the seat to be vacated when incumbent County Court Judge Robert G. Main Jr. retires later this year.

Twenty-four write-in votes were cast in the Democratic race and 12 in the GOP contest. The totals, which could shift when absentee votes are counted, included votes cast during the early voting period from June 12 through June 20.

ESSEX COUNTY

Unofficial town primary race results from Essex County tended to favor incumbents seeking the Democratic and Republican party lines. Two notable exceptions were in supervisor races.

On Tuesday night, Jay Town Supervisor Archie Depo was behind Matthew J. Stanley for the Democratic line 49 votes to 109.

In Ticonderoga, Supervisor Joseph M. Giordano had 188 fewer votes than his challenger for the Republican line, Mark A. Wright.

According to the Essex County Board of Elections' petitioners report, Giordano has also filed independent nominating petitions to run under the Just Joe party.

Below are the full unofficial results for Essex County.

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARIES

JAY

Supervisor: Matthew J. Stanley, 108 votes; Archie R. Depo (incumbent), 49 votes.

KEENE

Supervisor: Joe Pete Wilson (incumbent), 156 votes; Cori-Anne Favro, 85 votes.

Town Council: Teresa M. Cheetham-Palen (incumbent), 202 votes; Robert. M. Biesemeyer (incumbent), 140 votes; Sadie Kaltenbach, 55 votes; Richard Guy Smith, 27.

MINERVA

Supervisor: Stephen R. McNally (incumbent), 37 votes; Danae Tucker, 34 votes.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARIES

ELIZABETHTOWN

Department of Public Works Superintendent: Michael Drew (incumbent), 44 votes; Michael J. McGinn, 35 votes.

ESSEX

Town Clerk/Tax Collector: Alicia Kelly (incumbent), 27 votes; Patricia K. Gardner, 19 votes.

Superintendent of Highways: Marshall A. Crowningshield, 32 votes; Bradley C. French (incumbent), 14 votes.

JAY

Superintendent of Highways: Kevin C. Lincoln, 122 votes; John R. Roy Sr., nine votes.

KEENE

Town Clerk: Kimberly Ellen Smith, 69 votes; Anna MK Whitney, 41 votes.

MORIAH

Assessor: Eugene F. Williams Jr., 55 votes; Paul Mazzotte (incumbent), 42 votes; nine write-ins.

NEWCOMB

Superintendent of Highways: Clifford J. Demars (incumbent), 40 votes; Norman J. Fifield, 19 votes; one write-in.

NORTH HUDSON

Town Justice: Jan M. Talarico, 29 votes; John C. King, 22 votes.

Town Council: Brian D. DeZalia, 36 votes; Larry Koller, 35 votes; Marshall G. Gero (incumbent), 22 votes.

TICONDEROGA

Supervisor: Mark A. Wright, 297; Joseph M. Giordano (incumbent), 109 votes; one write-in.

Town Justice: Philippe R. LaPerle, 231 votes; Mark Russell, 137 votes.

WILLSBORO

Town Council: Lorilee M. Sheehan (incumbent), 80 votes; Scott Christian, 75 votes; Charles Lustig Jr. (incumbent), 72 votes.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you