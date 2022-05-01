Unoccupied Schuyler Falls home destroyed in fire

SOUTH PLATTSBURGH FIRE DEPARTMENT/Provided PhotoFire crews responded to an unoccupied Birchwood Drive home for a fire Saturday morning. The home's condition inside presented challenges for firefighters to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

PLATTSBURGH — Fire crews extinguished a blaze that destroyed an unoccupied Birchwood Drive home Saturday morning in Schuyler Falls.

South Plattsburgh Fire Department Chief Jeff Santor said heavy flames were coming from the roof of the single-story home at 11 Birchwood Dr. when firefighters first arrived shortly after 6 a.m.

He said it took about an hour for the emergency crews to get the fire under control, but they were hampered by obstacles and clutter inside the home.

“It made it difficult to move through the home and open up the ceiling and walls and find any hidden fire,” Santor said.

The fire is currently being investigated by county fire investigators. Firefighters did not sustain injuries, Santor said.

Santor said his fire department was back in service by 9:30 a.m. The South Plattsburgh Fire Department was assisted by the City of Plattsburgh, District 3, Morrisonville, Peru and Cadyville fire departments.

Email Fernando Alba:

falba@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @byfernandoalba

