Unoccupied Schuyler Falls home destroyed in fire

PLATTSBURGH — Fire crews extinguished a blaze that destroyed an unoccupied Birchwood Drive home Saturday morning in Schuyler Falls.
South Plattsburgh Fire Department Chief Jeff Santor said heavy flames were coming from the roof of the single-story home at 11 Birchwood Dr. when firefighters first arrived shortly after 6 a.m.
He said it took about an hour for the emergency crews to get the fire under control, but they were hampered by obstacles and clutter inside the home.
“It made it difficult to move through the home and open up the ceiling and walls and find any hidden fire,” Santor said.
The fire is currently being investigated by county fire investigators. Firefighters did not sustain injuries, Santor said.
Santor said his fire department was back in service by 9:30 a.m. The South Plattsburgh Fire Department was assisted by the City of Plattsburgh, District 3, Morrisonville, Peru and Cadyville fire departments.
