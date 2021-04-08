ROUSES POINT — A Chapman Street home was destroyed in a Wednesday morning fire, Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said.
About half a dozen fire departments, including the Rouses Point Fire Department, responded to 43 Chapman St. for a structure fire at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Day said.
The home was unoccupied and was used only to store various things for storage, Day said. It took fire departments about two hours to control the fire, but they continued to work on the structure throughout the day to completely extinguish the items left inside the home, Day said.
The home was a complete loss after fire departments extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Day said. Day also said fire departments did a good job of limiting the fire’s spread.
“Initially, there was a house next door that was directly impinged by heat,” Day said. “The siding was melted off the house, and a window had been cracked because of heat exposure. But firefighters got in between those two and did a good job saving that house.”
