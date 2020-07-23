Uno Pizzeria and Grill announces closure

BEN ROWE/STAFF PHOTOHusband and wife Diane and Pat Akey have operated a restaurant at this 578 Route 3 location in Plattsburgh since 1984, starting as Ponderosa Steakhouse before remodeling to become Uno in 2011. “It has been a wonderful part of my life for 37 years,” Diane wrote in announcing the closure of the Uno location.