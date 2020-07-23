Uno Pizzeria and Grill announces closure

PLATTSBURGH — Uno Pizzeria and Grill announced via its Facebook page late Wednesday afternoon that it was officially closed — for good.
“What an extremely difficult decision this has been,” the post from Owner Diane Akey reads. “After weighing the possibilities, I have decided not to reopen.
“I want to thank my loyal customers and wonderful staff for the many years of success.”
RUMORS SQUASHED
The franchised pizzeria restaurant chain opened for business back in 2011, serving up Chicago-style pizza and other fare.
In mid-March, near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the eatery announced its temporary closure.
Though a message on its Facebook post had said the staff hoped “to see everyone again soon,” there had been rumors of a more permanent closure.
On July 10, those rumors were squashed, though, with a Facebook post that read: “Despite all the rumors floating around on social media, there has been NO decision to permanently close the Uno restaurant here in Plattsburgh.
“Since the start of the pandemic, our focus has been on how to reopen safely and following all of the new guidelines. After being closed since March, it is not as simple as opening the front door. We hope that all of our customers are safe and healthy and we thank you for your patience.”
CLOSURE OFFICIAL
Uno Pizzeria and Grill is located at 578 Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh, next to the Hampton Inn.
“This pandemic has created many uncertainties in our everyday life and this uncertainty is severely impacting the restaurant industry,” Akey’s post reads. “My husband, Pat, and I have operated a restaurant at this location since 1984, starting with Ponderosa (steakhouse) and then remodeling to become Uno in 2011. It has been a wonderful part of my life for 37 years.
“With the help of my dedicated crew, I was able to continue to operate Uno after Pat’s passing in 2013,” her post continues. “It was my husband’s lifelong dream to own and operate a bar and grill, and he was so happy to finally bring Uno Chicago Grill to Plattsburgh.
“I hope that the community understands that even though my restaurants were part of a franchise, my crew have always been your neighbors and money spent at a franchise restaurant remains in the community.”
GIFT CARD REDEMPTION
Attempts to reach Akey for comment Wednesday evening were unsuccessful.
The post says gift cards could be used at all Uno Pizzeria and Grill locations or refunds could be arranged through the corporate office by calling 617-218-5271.
COMMUNITY WELL-WISHES
In a few hours, the Uno Pizzeria and Grill Facebook post drew more than 150 shares and nearly 40 comments.
Here’s a look at how some community members responded to the news:
Mark Schwartz: This was our to go restaurant. During the colder months we would go three or four times a week. Brian, Brandon and crew are the best. Good luck to all. Hopefully a new restaurant will open there.
Serge Poulin: So sad I live in Montreal in Quebec and every time I was in Plattsburgh that (was) on my thing to do list.
Kate Ferguson: We went to Uno once., it was last year we decided to go because we haven’t been ever yet. I have to say you had the greatest staff and our waiter asked us questions about my son because he had CP in a wheel chair and I was pregnant at the time. He was very sweet to my son. I’m so glad we did decided to eat there that night. Best of luck to you.
Nancy Barnaby Farrell: So sad to see this. I grew up going to Ponderosa with my parents both of whom are now gone and loved UNO’s. In fact my husband proposed in your restaurant in 2018. Thanks for the memories!!
Bernie Clifton: Sorry to read this, Diane. Best to you and yours in the future.
Amy Elana: So sad, going to miss this place.
