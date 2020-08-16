WESTPORT — Whitehall Lock was unlocked for vessel passage last weekend, allowing Central New York boaters to again sail up to Lake Champlain.
Larry Carroll, owner and president of the Westport Marina on Washington Street, said about 20 percent of his shipyard's business relied on that Champlain Canal lock for passage.
"That shutdown, tied with the Canadian border shutdown, probably put us 60 percent off of business this year."
CONSTRUCTION DELAYED
Prior to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's PAUSE order in March, construction projects were happening throughout the state's 524-mile canal system, including in the Capital Region where Whitehall Lock was situated.
Following that executive order, the projects, which were considered nonessential, were postponed, delaying the opening of several canal system sections. While some locks were cleared for a July reopening, others, like Whitehall, were closed until August.
"There were 60 days left of repairs to do when construction stopped," Carroll told the Press-Republican of Whitehall Lock. "So when it started back up, they still had 60 days of work to do.
"When we were able to open as a marina, my thought was, 'Why can't the construction open on these canals with safe practices?"
ROUGH SEASON
Carroll defined family-operated Westport Marina, which sits 46 miles north of Whitehall Lock, as the "first full-service marina stop out of the canal system."
The owner said it had a 100-slip boatyard, a restaurant, gift shop and boutique, repair shop and marina supply shop.
While it had a long history in Westport, Carroll had been involved since the early 1980s when his family took ownership. His wife, Lane, and brother Jim are partners in the venture, as well.
When asked if the 2020 season could compare to any other, Carroll said, "No."
"Even the year of 2011 when Lake Champlain had record flooding," he said. "We had more business then than we have now."
'BRING ADDITIONAL BUSINESS'
The North Country Chamber of Commerce, situated in Plattsburgh and serving 3,200 members across five northern New York counties and parts of southern Quebec, announced the lock's reopening early this week.
The release mirrored Carroll's remarks, saying Whitehall Lock's extended closure combined with the Canadian border's closure had effectively isolated Lake Champlain "from both directions."
"While we continue to believe the canal work should have proceeded last spring as essential construction on a state transportation system, we have been regularly monitoring progress and seeking the soonest possible opening," Chamber President and CEO Garry Douglas told the Press-Republican.
"We hope that Friday's restoration of lake access from the canal will bring some amount of much needed additional business to the Lake Champlain marinas in the weeks ahead. Our Visitors Bureau will continue to help spread the word."
MAKING AN IMPACT
Carroll expected the lock reopening to be a "huge impact" to his business and said, so far, the move had helped boaters get back to his marina.
"When (Whitehall Lock) opened up Saturday," he said of last weekend, "there were four boats that showed up that were Canadian vessels, going back up to Canada that had been stuck in the states.
"I sold more diesel fuel on Saturday than I had sold all year so far."
By Monday morning, Carroll added, more than 10 boats could be seen out on the water.
SEASON A 'WASH'
While the marina owner was hopeful for an increase in business, he did say it would be hard to make up for sales lost since the start of the marina's summer season, which was around Memorial Day.
"I'm hoping to have a strong last quarter of the season," he said. "What we get now, this will be bonus.
"The whole season was really considered a wash."
