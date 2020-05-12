PLATTSBURGH — The COVID-19 pandemic saw classes move off of SUNY Plattsbrugh’s campus, but University Police has remained.
“The majority of what we’ve been doing has been making sure that the state’s assets are intact,” said Patrick Rascoe, University Police chief.
“We’re checking doors; we’re walking through buildings and making sure a pipe hasn’t sprung a leak.”
And while most of the college’s students have left town, the university officers still have roughly 180 students left on campus to watch over until the end of the academic year this Friday.
“The students that are here are here because, for whatever circumstances, they can’t get home,” Rascoe said.
“We made sure that we’ve provided a level of service above and beyond what we normally do.”
Off-campus, Rascoe’s officers have also been patrolling areas where students live to be on lookout for parties or gatherings that violate social distancing regulations, he said, as well as assisting City Police on occasion.
All of this has allowed all 15 of the department's officers to stay on through the pandemic.
Due to a drop in the overall complaint rate, the officers have also been able to update policies and complete training they otherwise would have had less time for, Rascoe said.
GOING FORWARD
The University Police Department has been involved with the college’s initiatives in planning for the start of the next academic year, Rascoe said.
And while the department is assisting on many of the health and safety aspects of the planning, they are also taking part in daily policy meetings leading up to this fall.
“We’ve dropped into any hole that existed to help in any way we could,” Rascoe said.
