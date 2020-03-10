United Way Salutes Citizen

PLATTSBURGH — Michael Carpenter, a local businessman who has dedicated his life to helping others, was named as the United Way of the Adirondack Region's Alan and Dorothy Booth Distinguished Citizen of the year at Saturday's annual organization dinner.
"I have no idea what distinguished means," a surprised and humbled Carpenter told the crowd of about 200 at the Butcher Block's Adirondack Room.
"No one has ever called me that before."
Carpenter, president and CEO of the Northeast Group, developed MHAB Life Skills Campus on the property of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base to aid those who are in recovery and trying to better their lives.
Those in need of help with drug and alcohol addiction or mental health issues, are housed in the former Clinton Community College dormitories.
The campus opened last year.
Carpenter said he learned from his own experiences about the need for help.
"I've spent the last 30 years of my life trying to make sure that I live up to what I say," Carpenter said.
"That's the reason that I do the things that I do, and I try to help be part of the solution rather than be part of the problem that I was for a lot of years. Those are the kinds of things that I think about."
Carpenter said the United Way's work goes a long way to helping create a better community, and he is proud to work with them, and he is grateful for his family and those who helped him along the way.
"I'm looking around this room at all these people that do great stuff in this community to help people," he said.
"I get recognition, but that recognition doesn't come without people who stood by me."
United Way of the Adirondack Region President and CEO John Bernardi said Carpenter has met a critical need in the area.
"He has been very open and honest about his own struggles in life, and he has turned his life around and has helped just a countless number of people," Bernardi said.
The United Way recently finished its annual campaign drive, raising $650,000.
Bernardi said the organization helped about 80,000 people in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties last year through 40 agencies.
He said it is about compassion, generosity and community engagement.
"Through this splendid life of trials and tribulations, triumphs and tragedies, let us remember one important rule," Bernardi said.
"All that you can take with you is that which you have given away."
Bernardi said the funding will aid local agencies help people with many needs, especially in the form of education, income and health.
"We are going to target certain initiatives and priorities in the region," Bernardi said.
"We have 40 great agencies in our area and they will compete for funding based on the quality of their applications, priority of need and their ability to provide results and community impact."
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) who is on the United Way's Board of Directors, said the United Way and people like Carpenter make a difference.
He praised the United Way staff as being "second to none," and commended the agencies for their efforts regionwide.
"It takes a community like this to help people out. It really does," Jones said.
"Thank you to everyone in this room for all that you do. You truly do make a difference in people's lives."
