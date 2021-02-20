CHAZY — United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc.'s 2021 fundraising campaign ultimately brought in $675,000, exceeding last year's total by $25,000.
"Those funds will be used to leverage a lot of other funds and we’ll be able to, collectively as a network, serve 80,000 people in our three-county region," United Way President/CEO John Bernardi said during a press conference at the William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute Friday. "That’s half the population."
Bernardi described the United Way's network as an insurance policy since people never know when they're going to need services.
"When you call for help and you need help, it’s going to be there."
VERY VISIBLE
Bernardi praised the work of the campaign team for resorting to all kinds of pandemic-safe strategies, such as Zoom, for fundraising.
"I think what sets us apart this year though, and I hope I’m right, is that we’ve been very visible about addressing issues that are important to people during this pandemic."
He recalled how, on March 15, when schools announced they were going to shift to distance learning, "the world changed in this region," and he and his staff "threw ourselves in the line of fire."
"People only have so many places they can give and our goal — our campaign team and our staff and our board — our goal is, when people see the choices, we want to be at the top or near the top because people say, 'That’s an organization that makes a difference and I want to support that organization.'
"We work hard every day to do that."
