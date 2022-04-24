MALONE — Three corrections officers were treated for injuries after they were reportedly attacked by two inmates at Upstate Correctional Facility Tuesday, the union representing state corrections officers said.
The injured officers were initially attacked as an inmate refused an officer's directions as they were being prepped to enter a classroom for scheduled programming, a news release by the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said.
The inmate reportedly raised his hands "in a threatening manner," leading the officer to put them in a body hold as a second officer approached to assist. The inmate was able to break free, the union said, and strike both officers in the head.
"As the assault occurred, a second inmate ran from the classroom and struck both officers from behind," the union's release said. "The inmate also kicked and punched a third officer in the head as he responded to the scene."
The inmate then attempted to run away, the union said. Officers used pepper spray but had no effect. The inmate was eventually handcuffed after officers put him in body holds.
Both inmates were placed in special housing units pending disciplinary charges.
The first inmate who attacked, the union said, is 25 and is serving a 15-year sentence from Bronx County for first-degree manslaughter, first-degree attempted assault and two counts of second-degree assault.
The second inmates is serving an 11-year sentence from New York County for first-degree robbery and first-degree attempting to promote prison contraband.
Three officers injured in the attacks were treated by facility medical staff and transported Alice Hyde Medical Center, the union said. One officer sustained a fractured nasal bone and strained neck.
The second officer was treated for a head injury and neck strain. The third officer was treated for a laceration to his lip and multiple abrasions.
NYSCOPBA again said the solitary confinement reform the state has enacted limits the disciplinary measures facilities can use, making violence more common in prisons.
“All we have seen since HALT went into effect on April 1 is a rise in violence against staff and other inmates in correctional facilities across the state. On the same day of the Upstate attack, an inmate was slashed across the face by another inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility which caused a laceration from the inmate's mouth to his ear," NYSCOPBA Northern Region Vice President John Roberts said in the release.
"With a disciplinary system that is weakened to a level that it has little or no deterrence, all our members can rely on is for county district attorney offices to prosecute inmates who attack staff and other inmates when it is appropriate. Without it, there is little or no defense for continued attacks."
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision declined to comment directly on HALT, citing pending litigation against the reform.
But a department spokesperson confirmed that an escalation in violence across the state in prison facilities has been noticed since HALT was implemented in the beginning of April.
"The Department has taken certain proactive steps recently to protect staff and the incarcerated population and will continue to closely monitor the overall situation," the spokesperson said.
One of those proactive steps was the formation of the Prison Violence Task Force, which is evaluating and developing recommendations to make prisons more safe and secure, the department said.
