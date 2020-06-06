Union rep: Prison system stronger after escape

PLATTSBURGH — The escape of Richard Matt and David Sweat in the summer of 2015 led to a month of uncertainty for Clinton and Franklin counties.
For the state’s prison system, it meant an investigation by New York State Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott into how the actions of prison employees may have contributed to the escape, whether the actions were intentional or not.
The only two employees at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora who received criminal charges were former prison tailor shop supervisor Joyce Mitchell, 51, and former Correction Officer Gene Palmer, 58.
Palmer served the minimum four months of a six-month sentence for his involvement in delivering a package of frozen hamburger meat to Matt and Sweat that Mitchell had hidden hacksaw blades in.
He maintained that he was unaware what was in the meat throughout his case’s proceedings, and took a plea deal in February of 2016.
Mitchell was recently released after serving her sentence at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women for her part in helping Sweat and Matt break out.
She had served roughly 4 1/2 of her 2 1/3 to 7 year sentence for her part in providing tools to the inmates for their escape.
PROCEDURAL CHANGES
A large part of the inspector general’s work following the escape was to put forward structural changes that the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision needed to make to help prevent another such incident.
Following the 2015 escape, a DOCCS statement said, the agency has implemented several recommended changes from the Office of Inspector General, and continues to work cooperatively with the office, as well as actively engage with the unions on other initiatives “to ensure the safety and security of staff and incarcerated individuals.”
These changes were made in line with best practices in other prison systems and recommendations from the State Inspector General, the statement said.
The statement’s listed changes include:
• Expanding the internal Office of Special Investigations by hiring outside investigators, moving supervisory positions from union to appointed management-confidential positions, and partnering with outside agencies
• Developing and implementing new training for newly-hired civilian staff and increasing the frequency of several trainings; updating boundaries training, which deals with employee and incarcerated individual interactions, which is offered to staff annually
• Overhauling the existing fixed camera systems within its facilities and, which the department is in the process of doing. To date, DOCCS has completed the installation of fixed cameras at Attica Correctional Facility, Five Points Correctional Facility, Hudson Adolescent Offender Facility and the Adirondack Adolescent Offender Facility.
Installation is in progress at Coxsackie, Clinton, Elmira, Green Haven, Shawangunk, Southport, Great Meadow and Auburn Correctional Facilities. Downstate, Eastern, Sing Sing, Sullivan and Wende Correctional Facilities are in the planning stages of installation.
Upstate Correctional Facility is in the final phase of upgrading its system and Bedford Hills Correctional Facility is in the process of expanding its system
• Deploying body cameras at Clinton, Bedford Hills, Great Meadow, Albion, Taconic, Fishkill, Green Haven and Greene Correctional Facilities
• Implementing a department-wide grievance tracking system for complaints by incarcerated individuals involving alleged employee misconduct
• Investing millions of dollars in technology, such as highly sensitive “Cellsense” metal detectors, infra-red detectors, and installing rounds tracker to track security rounds
• Nearly doubling the number of K-9 units used for drug detection and interdiction
• Implementing new protocols statewide for all staff who work correctional facilities, including more scheduled metal detector searches and the issuance of clear bags that are provided to staff and are required to transport their personal items in and out of the facilities, and establishing a list of allowable items that staff may carry into a facility
• Updating security protocols dealing with the assignment and search of living quarters and cell integrity checks
• Implementing unannounced facility staff compliance inspections conducted by DOCCS Office of Special Investigations and the OSIG
UNION VIEWPOINT
According to New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association Business Agent Rick Brunelle, the union is happy with how many of these changes have helped corrections officers and civilian staff since they were put in place.
“With all the tools DOCCS has given us, it really has reduced the percentage chance that this can happen again,” Brunelle said.
Brunelle attended roughly 250 interrogations of corrections employees following the escape, he said, and handled the disciplining of 17 employees at Clinton Correctional.
Of those 17, he said, none were terminated, though some resigned or retired.
Most of the violations that contributed to the escape were related to failing to complete basic procedural tasks like rounds and bed checks, the inspector general’s report on the situation found.
Brunelle said that the fact that the escape happened at what was often thought to be an inescapable facility has led to increased accountability among coworkers.
“Ninety-nine point nine percent of our officers do a great job and take pride in their work, but when you have a weak link, everything can crumble,” Brunelle said.
“The officers pay attention a lot more to each other; It brought a lot of awareness to the fact that this can indeed happen.”
And while a future escape will never be 100 percent preventable, Brunelle is confident that the measures that have been put in place do as good a job as realistically possible.
“I like what has been done, and the security measures that have been put in place; if there’s someone assisting, it’s hard to prevent an escape in any facility,” Brunelle said.
“I’m confident that the staff watches each other more closely now.”
