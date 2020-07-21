PLATTSBURGH — One city union rep worries some furloughed members won't be welcomed back to the Lake City's workforce by the end of this month.
Jason Keable, president of the City of Plattsburgh's largest union, American Federation of State County Municipal Employees Council 66 Local 788, said four positions within City Hall were under close scrutiny by city officials.
To keep those four jobs, the union president said he was asked to find the some $225,000 to support their salaries and benefits, equal to a 10 percent pay-cut across the union's 80-plus membership.
"Our union is the least paid union," Keable told The Press-Republican. "I tried to make the council aware that I just don't have a group that could afford that type of cut.
"While I would love to do whatever we can to bring these positions back, I've had a lot of people say things like, 'I'd have to put my house up for sale,' or 'I couldn't afford daycare.'"
CITY STAFF REDUCTIONS
It was in April, about one month into the COVID-19 pandemic in the North Country, that city councilors unanimously OK'd a resolution calling for the restructuring of more than 60 citywide positions.
The cost-savings effort meant to help correct what was, at the time, projected to be a $3 million budget deficit linked to the global health crisis via potential decreases in sales tax revenues, pension contributions and state aid, as well as suspected healthcare cost increases.
Though impacting a total of 62 positions, the city had said about half were previously vacated due to pandemic-related closures, like those in the recreation department.
The city has long expressed no plans to refill those 30-plus positions, feeling the Rec Complex would not be cleared for a post-COVID-19 reopening before the end of the year. Per the city's 2021 Mayor's Budget, the rec department could see major cuts next year, as well.
Excluding those positions, the municipality restructured 30 union jobs and five management roles. All furloughed employees were to preserve their pay and health benefits.
Furloughs were expected to end Friday, July 31, either returning employees to work or then converting to layoffs.
UNION WOES
Keable said his union was hit with a total of 16 furloughs and five layoffs. As of Monday, he added, 9 furloughed workers and one of the layoffs had been put back on the job.
That left the fate of seven positions in limbo until next Friday, some of which, Keable said, could bring in revenue, like the Plattsburgh City Police Department's parking enforcement officer.
"She pays her own salary, her own benefits and brings in revenue to the city," the union president said, adding that he wasn't sure why that position was furloughed from the start. "I did understand that, with the pandemic and things closed down, that maybe they didn't want to charge the public.
"But, at this point, now that we're in Phase Four of reopening, if you go downtown, everything is open and it's very busy," he continued. "The fact that she's still sitting at home and not making revenue for the city — that's kind of a head-scratcher for me."
DROP IN SERVICES
While a drop in cash flow was the city's reasoning behind the cuts, Keable said he couldn't see the payoff as most of his workers weren't solely paid for out of the General Fund.
Some of those funds come out of other budgets, he said, "the savings aren't all that great."
Plus, he added, the drop in workforce has led to a drop in services. Keable used the Building Inspector's Office as an example, saying its sole clerk had been furloughed.
"I personally applied for a building permit back in April and, while my check was cashed, I still don't have the permit," he said. "That's not saying anything bad about the building inspector, but nobody is there to process the paperwork and get those things out.
"That's a big deal; I don't see how that office can operate without someone there."
Keable said other city offices, like the Finance Department and City Clerk's Office, were facing similar staffing hardships.
RAISE AWARENESS
The union president spoke to the City Common Council at its recent public session, hoping to spread the word about the positions.
"I wanted to bring awareness to the council to the public, too," Keable said. "I hope the public will call their councilors and put in their two cents about what they think of these positions and why we need to keep them.
"All of these departments have been short-staffed for years. I have been here over 20 years and they have a tough time covering vacations and getting things done — the taxpayers are already experiencing a delay in services," he continued.
"I'm hoping the council is more aware of what is on the table right now."
City councilors did not respond to The Press-Republican's request for comment as of Monday night.
