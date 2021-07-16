Union continues strike vote as Trudeau issues border announcement

PLATTSBURGH — As the Canadian government shares news of possible easements to its continued border restrictions, the northern nation's Customs and Immigration Union still threatens to strike.
"I think the will of the membership is there," Union President Mark Weber told the Press-Republican Friday. "It has been so long and we're trying so hard to get our employer to come to the bargaining table and deal with some really big issues.
"We've been completely unsuccessful."
WITHOUT CONTRACT
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Canada's Customs and Immigration Union has been without a contract for three years.
Weber, who recently replaced former union president Jean-Pierre Fortin, said there was no new news on the bargaining front.
"The employer still seems unwilling to come to the table," he said. "They won't deal with our wage parity issues with other law enforcement; they won't deal with getting better protections for us for harassment and work place violence, discrimination or trying to get a fair remote work policy for our non-uniform members."
Out of respect for the collective bargaining process, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat said it will not comment on negotiations.
VOTE ONGOING
A majority, or 51%, of the union's 11,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) employees must vote in favor for strike action to take place.
Weber said the union's vote, which began in mid-June, is still ongoing.
According to the union's website, members must attend a mandatory information session in order to cast a vote.
Details were not available regarding how many union members had voted and where they fell on the matter.
Asked if received ballots were in favor of a strike, Weber answered, "So far, I think, absolutely."
LEVERAGING
On the union's frequently asked questions page is the following question: When would we go on strike?
"A successful strike vote does not necessarily mean we will go on strike," the union writes. "CBSA won’t budge unless we apply organized pressure. . . a strike mandate will give the (border services) bargaining team the leverage they need because the Trudeau government will want to avoid a labor disruption — especially after the U.S. border has been closed for more than a year. Moreover, they can’t risk even more disruption while they’re in a minority government situation.
"A strong strike mandate is the best way to reach a settlement quickly, and without necessarily having to take strike action."
The site goes on to say, if a settlement does not occur, the union would consider a variety of strike actions, including work-to-rule, general strike, rotating strike and strategic strike.
Member representatives have said the union would not compromise the health and safety of the public on either side of the Can-Am border.
'SMOOTH TRANSITION'
It was announced Thursday that the Canadian government was considering easing up on its continued border restrictions, starting with fully vaccinated Americans next month and continuing with fully vaccinated individuals from elsewhere soon after in early September.
"We've done our jobs without a contract really professionally. We've worked really hard throughout all of this to keep the borders running smoothly and I think they have," Weber said. "We're looking at three years now (without a contract) and we really don't know what to do to get our employer to treat our members fairly and get them to negotiate a contract.
"We want to see a smooth (border reopening) transition. We don't want to see disruption and our people are absolutely ready to be in a legal strike position to do what we need to do to get a contract signed."
