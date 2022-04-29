PLATTSBURGH — Steadily declining unemployment rates over the past year, both in the North Country and statewide, continue to reflect a recovering economy.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said Clinton County’s employment is strong, with even further improvement expected in the future.
“Employment continues to be strong in our area, especially in our large and diverse manufacturing sector where almost all are actively hiring and several have growth plans underway for this year. And we have several new companies and developments in planning and discussion stages,” Douglas said.
“We also anticipate strength in the hospitality sector, especially with our Canadian neighbors able to return.”
In March 2021, these were some not seasonally-adjusted unemployment rates collected by the New York State Department of Labor across five North Country counties:
One year later in March 2022, rates in the same five counties declined:
North Country rates seem to be faring slightly better than the New York Department of Labor’s seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate of 4.6% in March 2022.
Some factors, such as labor and supply shortages, related to the COVID-19 pandemic, could potentially have an effect on future unemployment rates, Douglas said.
“The limitations and cautionary notes continue to be the actual availability of workforce, though we welcome such recent developments as major new state support for childcare which is crucial to employment. Inflation, especially on the energy front, and continued difficulties across the board with supply chains are on-going concerns as well,” Douglas said.
“But so far in 2022, so good.”
