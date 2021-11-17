PLATTSBURGH — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will reopen the NEXUS and U.S./Canada FAST enrollment centers south of the border later this month.
CAN-AM PROGRAMS
Both programs are run jointly between the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and CBP.
NEXUS is designed to speed up border crossings for low-risk, pre-approved travelers into the U.S. and Canada, while FAST enhances border and trade security while making cross-border commercial shipments simpler and subject to fewer delays.
SCHEDULE APPOINTMENTS
U.S. enrollment centers will open Monday, Nov. 29. Canada's centers will continue to be closed until further notice.
Conditionally approved applicants may schedule interviews at available NEXUS and U.S./Canada FAST enrollment centers in the U.S.
Appointments must be booked through the Trusted Traveler portal: https://ttp.dhs.gov/
BE PATIENT
Applicants entering the U.S. to complete their interview must meet all applicable travel requirements.
All applicants are asked to be patient with the system as there is large backlog of applications to be processed by a limited number of open enrollment centers.
In order to prioritize new applicants needing interviews, CBP is asking existing NEXUS and FAST members to refrain from booking an appointment at this time. However, existing members are encouraged to renew their membership before their expiry date on their cards to maintain their membership privileges until able to complete their interviews at a later time.
The non-refundable application fee for a five-year FAST membership is $50 and applications must be submitted online. Once the applicant successfully passes a background check, a CBP officer will conduct an interview with the applicant at select locations in the U.S. to make a final eligibility determination.
