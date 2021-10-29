PLATTSBURGH — Two North Country residents spoke during a virtual hearing held by the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission Wednesday afternoon.
The meeting was originally supposed to take place at SUNY Plattsburgh; a commission spokesperson said it was moved to a virtual format as only one person had signed up to testify.
The event was held as part of the commission's second round of public hearings, and the first since its Democratic and Republican members released completing maps last month.
LARGE DISTRICT
Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis (D-Altona) drew from her experience campaigning for the 45th State Senate District seat last year, arguing that the geography of a legislative area should not be a barrier to running.
"The testimony I’m giving is not to make a future run better; I have no intention of running again, so I want to make that clear."
According to Davis, the 45th State Senate District, which encompasses all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Warren counties, most of Washington County and a few towns in St. Lawrence County, is approximately 6,800 square miles in size.
"It is nearly impossible either for a candidate to cover that area or even a representative so my concern is the size of the district," she said.
GO WEST
Davis said she did not have an answer to that dilemma, and acknowledged that making Senate districts smaller would be more difficult for metropolitan areas that already have multiple representatives to a county.
"There are two options I can think of: either making the district more up and down the I-87 corridor or, I think, what is more realistic is moving it north and westward, so cutting out Warren and Washington counties, going west into St. Lawrence and northern Jefferson counties."
Davis pointed to how those counties are all part of the state-created North Country Regional Economic Development Council, while Warren and Washington are considered part of the Capital District.
"They are actually suburbs of Albany," she said. "There are people who live in Warren and Washington who commute to Albany every day.
"I can say pretty confidently that very few people do that from Clinton, Essex or Franklin counties."
She contended the border counties have much more in common with each other, pointing to shared dependence on Canadian business and, thus, the shared struggle wrought by the northern border's effective closure during the pandemic.
Davis added that Clinton and St. Lawrence counties are both industrial hubs.
QUESTIONS FROM COMMISSION
Commission Vice Chair Jack Martins said one of the challenges of redistricting is not only geography but also population in order to ensure everyone has an equal voice.
He asked Davis if moving west would provide the district with enough population to achieve that, even if the area was not necessarily made smaller. Davis said she believed either moving further south to include some of Albany or, more likely, the westward move would get the commission to its desired number.
Davis agreed with Commissioner Charles Nesbitt's comment that it is simply a fact that counties with very few people end up in legislative areas with a lot of geography.
"That's the only reason why I think the western move would be the better one if you're looking at areas that have the most in common with each other."
Commission Chair David Imamura asked Davis if she had looked at the two plans the commission issued last month as one does extend the district, which remains large, further west. Davis said she had not.
"The only way to make these geographically smaller is to reduce the (population) number and I highly doubt you’re going to do that. It is an option I’m just throwing it out there, but I do, I am realistic that that is most likely not going to happen."
'HIGHLY SUSPECT'
Lisbon resident Russell Finley posited that the way upstate New York gets "chopped up" is horrendous and leads to a lack of representation.
"I understand it’s based on population, but you also have to look at the socioeconomics of the cohesiveness of the industries and the people that are being represented by our government."
Finley said the Republican-backed map "did not make sense to me," but contended the Democrat-proposed map would see six Assembly districts currently represented by Republicans whittled down to two, and four GOP-held State Senate districts decreased to two.
"I understand the tribulations of trying to get the right amount of people into a district, but it seems highly suspect to me that, ... you see all those Republican Assemblypeople combined together, but Billy Jones, the lone Democrat in northern New York, his district is largely the same."
During his remarks, Finley also said a slight gerrymander in the Democrat-backed plan would eliminate the 21st Congressional District's current congresswoman. According to the interactive draft plan on the commission's website, Elise Stefanik's current address would lie just outside the new North Country district, labeled as "Y".
Imamura said he thinks none of the commissioners looked at incumbents' addresses in preparing their plans.
"We found out only after the plans were promulgated that we put many incumbents together. This is the first time I’m hearing about incumbents in the North Country so thank you for raising this to our attention."
PARTICIPATE
A third resident had signed up to speak but did not return to the Zoom meeting.
The commissioners requested that Davis and Finley draw and submit maps reflecting their suggestions.
Any resident can submit maps and written testimony at nyirc.gov/participate. They can also send materials to the commission via email at submissions@ nyirc.gov or mail to the address below:
Independent Redistricting Commission
250 Broadway, 22nd Floor
New York, N.Y. 10007
