Two vie for Area 8 seat on Cl. Co. Legislature

PLATTSBURGH — Two candidates have surfaced in the race to fill the Area 8 seat on the Clinton County Legislature.
Democrat Wendell Hughes and William "Bill" Fisher, an independent, have each received endorsements.
Starting Jan. 1, the elected candidate will carryout the final year of former legislator Mark Dame's four-year term.
SPECIAL ELECTION
Dame, a Republican, resigned from the seat in April when he moved out of the area permanently.
Former Clinton County Court Judge Patrick R. McGill was later appointed to hold the position in the interim.
The Area 8 seat, which represents portions of the City and Town of Plattsburgh, was to be more permanently filled via a special election this November.
CANADIAN BUSINESSMAN
Fisher, 59, was endorsed by the Republican Committees of both the county and the City of Plattsburgh.
He worked for 25 years as a specialist for the Montreal Exchange and telecommuted once he moved to the greater Plattsburgh area nearly 30 years ago.
Fisher and his wife, Nancy Hoylend, raised three boys locally in what he considered to be "the suburbs of Montreal." The pair became citizens 18 years ago.
"I love it here," Fisher said. "It was a great place to raise the kids."
BIGGEST ISSUE: TAXES
The former businessman, who now keeps busy as a cleaner at SUNY Plattsburgh, helping out at the Barracks Golf Course and reffing games, said he looked to help county businesses stay afloat despite the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
"I see a lot of our businesses hurting," he said. "I would definitely like to work with all of the businesses however I can."
Fisher said, once the northern border was reopened, that he'd also focus on the Can-Am relationship, getting Canadians down to the North Country and spending their money locally.
"The biggest issue I hear from other people when I've talked with them is the county and school taxes — that seems to come up with everyone," he said. "Coming from a financial background, I like balanced budgets no doubt, but you have to understand the circumstances, too.
"We have no sales tax coming in, our small businesses are getting killed and we depend on Canadian cross-border spending up here — big time."
'TO GIVE BACK'
Though, having no political background, Fisher decided to try for the legislature seat anyhow.
"I would like to give back to the county; I feel that it's time to do my part," he said. "The community has been great to me and I'd like to give a little back"
CORRECTIONS CAPTAIN
Fifty-two-year-old Hughes, Wendell's opponent, also had no political background and was endorsed by both the Clinton County Dems and the Plattsburgh City Democratic Committee.
He is a captain at Altona Correctional Facility on the Devils Den Road and has worked in the field for more than 30 years.
Hughes was born and raised in the City of Plattsburgh and now lives on Allen Street with his wife, Pamela, and two rescue pups, Asher and Marty.
PANDEMIC RECOVERY
The Democrat thought COVID-19 had presented real financial challenges for Clinton County.
"This pandemic is going to be a burden on the county," he said. "The occupancy taxes are down, sales tax revenues are down — protecting the dedicated workers in the county that have worked through this pandemic is a very important issue."
Hughes said he has worked on both sides of the unions, and would be experienced in that area if needed.
The candidate also hoped to keep up the government's level of transparency and do more to care for recreational opportunities, like the city ball fields.
"We need to do more for the kids," he said. "There are a lot of things that we can do that we haven't been doing."
'BE PART OF THE SOLUTION'
Hughes said he was vying for the Area 8 seat to try and make a difference.
"I want to do it. I love this area," he said. "A lot of times I complain about things, and at some point you have to step up and be part of the solution and not the problem."
The Democrat said he held a lot of respect for former legislator Dame, as well.
"It would be an honor to replace him."
