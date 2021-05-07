WILLSBORO — Two people were transported to CVPH following a reported overturned kayak at Boat Launch Lane Friday afternoon at about 2:40 p.m.
Essex County dispatch said of two in the kayak, one included a child. Status of the two transported was not available. The incident is being investigated by New York State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Essex County Sheriff's Office said.
Multiple departments responded to Boat Launch Lane, including the Keeseville, Willsboro and Essex Fire Departments, New York State Police, Essex County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Essex County EMS said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.