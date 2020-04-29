Two Plattsburgh men arrested in separate meth cases, City Police say

PLATTSBURGH — Two Plattsburgh men were recently arrested by city police on methamphetamine charges, according to a press release.
As part of ongoing investigations, the release said, the Plattsburgh Police Narcotics Enforcement Unit arrested William R. Reno, 32, and James M. Watson, 35, on April 20 and 21, respectively, in separate cases involving the unlawful possession and manufacturing of the drug.
Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi Ritter said that the arrests came after the department became focused on meth production due to the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic slowing the transport of other illicit drugs into the area.
“The current intelligence was that it’s more of an issue, because some of the supply of those other drugs, like cocaine and heroin, is limited,” Ritter said.
“The drugs are still coming into our area, but not with the volume that we’re used to.”
He added that it was difficult to say whether increased meth production would continue to be an issue, or if the supply chain of the other illegal drugs would pick back up, but that the department will continue to focus on both.
Reno and Watson were people who are known to the department through other investigations as individuals who could be looking to produce and distribute illegal drugs, Ritter said, and that the arrests were brought about by surveillance and investigation by the narcotics unit.
Watson was charged with third-degree manufacturing methamphetamine and criminal possession of precursors to methamphetamine, both felonies, as well as criminal possession of meth manufacturing materials, a misdemeanor, before being released on an appearance ticket with an arraignment date of May 14 in Plattsburgh City Court.
Reno was charged with third-degree manufacturing methamphetamine and criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine, both felonies, as well as criminal possession of meth manufacturing materials and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, before he was arraigned through the Beekmantown Town Court and subsequently released.
Reno’s arraignment, though, was via a video call with the Beekmantown court, a new factor in operating law enforcement entities during the time of COVID-19.
While the system is not yet perfect, Ritter said that it could be worse.
“I would say it’s been going better than expected, but we’re still working out the kinks,” he said.
“The courts are all very understanding of the fact that this is new for everybody, so we’re all figuring it out together.”
