Two people transported to CVPH after car turnover on Military Turnpike

BEEKMANTOWN — Two people were transported to University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh following a one-car rollover on Military Turnpike Thursday afternoon.
The driver was traveling on Military Turnpike at about 3 p.m. when the vehicle exited the roadway and turned over between Jersey Swamp Road and Townline Road, Assistant Chief Conrad LaVarnway of the Beekmantown Fire Department said.
The driver and passenger exited the car as it turned over, LaVarnway said.
The condition of the driver and passenger was unknown at press time. Both were transported to CVPH.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, CVPH EMS, Forest Rangers and Morrisonville Fire Department also responded to the wreck, LaVarnway said.
