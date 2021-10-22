JAY – Two political newcomers are vying for Jay town supervisor following the retirement of former Supervisor Archie Depo.
Democrat Matthew J. Stanley is on the Nov. 2 General Election ballot opposite independent Garth Rogers.
Councilman/Deputy Supervisor Thomas McDonald is acting as supervisor since Depo resigned in August. McDonald is not on the ballot but has asked voters to write in his name for supervisor.
The Press-Republican asked the official candidates:
What are the major issues in your town, and how would you address them?
Jay Town Supervisor
MATTHEW J. STANLEY
“The Town of Jay has not been as open with communications as it should be. I plan on being more transparent with our residents and having open communication between the supervisor, the board, and our constituents.
“I will accomplish this by involving the townspeople with information before, during, and after board meetings, through weekly supervisor updates and quarterly newsletters, and being active in the community by attending meetings and events.
"The Town of Jay has not had a sitting member on the Essex County Board of Supervisors since the retirement of the former supervisor in August. I will be very vocal for the Town of Jay at the county, state, and federal levels of government.
“I will actively listen, ask questions, and make recommendations on behalf of our town. I will seek to be on committees at the county level, encourage meetings with our state and federal representatives, and join local, state, and national associations.
“The Town of Jay has been running year to year, budget to budget putting out fires as they arise. I plan on being proactive, not reactive. I would like to have regular disaster preparedness committee meetings, build a multi-year financial plan, i.e., equipment replacement, building upgrades, etc., and a plan to obtain and retain quality employees.”
MATTHEW J. STANLEY
Party: Democratic and independent (Labor Party).
Age: 44.
Education: B.S. in Computer Engineering.
Occupation: State correction officer.
Civic Organizations: Jay Volunteer Fire Department.
Family: Wife, Shannon; daughters, Jenna and Addie.
GARTH ROGERS
“We have many significant issues in the town of Jay, as our community has not progressed at a rate commensurate with the surrounding communities for the past several years.
“Our primary issue is our taxes are significantly higher than the surrounding communities and we need to do a comprehensive review of our budget.
“Secondly, we need to establish a proactive community marketing plan, to encourage new business growth with the emphasis on encouraging local residents to start new business here in our community. We must market of our recreational activities, local restaurants, shops, artists, our local farms and our quaint small town charm.
“Thirdly, we need to change the way our town government operates and work to reengage our residents. We must have true transparency and effective communications, a detailed weekly supervisors report and a detailed monthly financial report.
“I will create committees to tackle new challenges like creating a long term community plan, creating an emergency preparedness plan, create a finance committee that is responsible to audit the towns monthly expenditures, work on our annual budget and do long term financial planning so we can better fund new and exciting aspects of our community. I believe having our residents working side by side with our elected officials is the only way to have truly transparent government.”
Rogers is on the ballot as an independent, but said if he's elected he'll be sworn in as a Republican.
GARTH ROGERS
Party: Independent (Taxpayers Unite We Can Do It).
Age: 50.
Education: Some college.
Occupation: Retired CEO.
Family: Wife, Christine; four adult sons, Jake, Zach, John and Doug.
