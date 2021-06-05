PLATTSBURGH — A Bronx man was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision after he was found guilty of possessing 62 bags of fentanyl and 18 bags of cocaine in a City of Plattsburgh apartment, the office of Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie said.
Eric Alvarez, 41, was originally arrested July 29 last year, when Plattsburgh City Police executed a search warrant at an apartment on 93 Oak St., which was an address listed for Billy and Jessica Hendrie, a news release by the District Attorney’s Office said.
Alvarez, the release said, testified that he met the Hendries in New York City that summer and was invited by them to party in Plattsburgh. When police searched the Oak Street apartment, Alvarez was the only person inside and was found lying in bed and in possession of a heat-sealed bag containing the bags of fentanyl and cocaine, the DA’s Office said.
At trial, Alvarez testified that he was keeping the drugs away from the Hendrie’s German shepard, the DA’s Office said. The bags were sent to the New York State Crime Lab, where Alvarez’s DNA was found on the bag containing fentanyl, which was inside the heat-sealed bag, the release said.
Alvarez was sentenced on three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. A $10,000 fine was also imposed on Alvarez for each count, totaling $30,000 in fines plus $375 in fees and surcharges, the release said. Alvarez also forfeited $592 that was seized during his arrest.
During sentencing, the release said, District Attorney Andrew J. Wylie asked the judge to sentence Alvarez to the maximum sentence of 12 years in prison and for the court “to send a message to those individuals from the New York City, Albany, Syracuse and Buffalo areas that come to Plattsburgh, New York, to sell heroin, fentanyl and cocaine to local addicts and prey on their addiction for profit,” the release said.
Jessica Hendrie has pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal nuisance, a class E felony, in Clinton County Court and is scheduled for sentencing at a later date, while Billy Hendrie is scheduled for trial later this month for third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and first-degree criminal nuisance, the release said.
A Brooklyn man was also sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for selling crack cocaine in Plattsburgh on multiple occasions, the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office said.
Brian Sealey, 40, was indicted by a grand jury July 14 last year and was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, for selling crack cocaine Feb. 11, 2020. Sealey was arraigned in Clinton County Court later that year on Aug. 6 and was released on his on recognizance after new bail reform laws were enacted, a news release from the District Attorney’s Office said.
While his case was pending in county court, the release said, Sealey was identified back in the Plattsburgh area and selling controlled substances at least four times by Plattsburgh City Police, the release said.
After being arrested again Feb. 19 this year at the America’s Best Value in the Town of Plattsburgh, Sealey was found in possession of 22 grams of cocaine, which were said to be packed for sale, and $4,000, which contained some money used by police officers in two control buys, Wylie’s office said.
On top of his nine-year sentence, Sealey was also fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $800 in restitution to the county’s District Attorney’s Office for the money used by law enforcement to buy narcotic drugs from him.
