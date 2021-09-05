Two men rescued on Lake Champlain after vessel overturns

PERU — Two men were rescued on Lake Champlain after their vessel capsized Sunday afternoon between Valcour and Crab islands.
The two men fell into the lake with waves reaching five to eight feet in height after their catamaran overturned due to wind coming in from the south, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.
They were able to climb back on board and call for help at about 1:37 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Marine Patrol, New York State Forest Rangers, CVPH EMS and South Plattsburgh, Peru and Keeseville Fire Departments were dispatched for the water rescue, Maj. Nicholas Leon said.
The sheriff’s unit was able to reach the two men after about 20 minutes. Leon said the conditions delayed the rescue.
“The water was just so bad,” he said. “We were in a head wind and the waves were five to eight feet.”
Leon said two bystanders on jet skis were able to help responders by directing them to the vessel.
After getting the two men on board, Leon said it took another 15 minutes to reach the Peru Boat Launch, where they were evaluated by EMS. They declined medical attention, Leon said.
When out on the Lake, Leon said residents should be prepared with a plan in case of emergency.
“Boaters have to understand that the weather on Lake Champlain can be quite dangerous, and it is not always easy to get to them, so they have to weigh that out,” Leon said.
“Because self-rescue may be something they have to consider sometimes."
