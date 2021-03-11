BOMBAY — A series of reports of stolen vehicles at various locations in Bombay led to the arrests of two 20-year-olds, State Police said.
Three stolen vehicles and one attempted stolen vehicle were reported In Bombay before a March 7 State Police investigation revealed Alex M. O’Keefe, 20, of Westville, and Nicholas A. Kline, 20, of Malone, forcibly stole property and a vehicle from one of the victims, a news release by State Police said.
O’Keefe was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of third-degree grand larceny, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree reckless endangerment, police said.
Kline was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree reckless endangerment, the release said.
Both men were arraigned in Malone Town Court. Kline was remanded to Franklin County Jail in lieu of $250 cash bail or $500 bond.
O’Keefe was remanded to the Franklin County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $10,000 partially secured bond. Both are scheduled to reappear in Bombay Town Court at a later date, the release said.
