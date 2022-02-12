BEEKMANTOWN — State Police are investigating a three-car crash that killed two people Friday evening.
Police said Nichole Julian, 42, of Plattsburgh, was driving south on State Route 190 when she collided with another vehicle driving north.
After the crash, a third vehicle struck Julian’s vehicle, police said in a news release. Julian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
20-year-old Kanenhakaie Wells, of Altona who was a passenger in the vehicle driving north, later died at University of Vermont Health Network Fletcher Allen, the release said.
The crash continues to be under investigation.
State Police were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and surrounding fire departments.
